Google Pixel 4a Specifications Allegedly Leaked Online; Likely To Be Launched Next Month

Google Pixel 4a Smartphone (Photo Credits: Twitter)

We already know that Google is prepping up for the launch of a new smartphone, which is likely to be launched soon. If the market reports are to be believed, Google might launch Google Pixel 4a as a successor to Pixel 3a, which was recently discontinued by the company. There have been plenty of leaks and teasers in the news for a while now, revealing some key details about the upcoming phone. Now, some of the key specifications have been tipped online hinting new details, which is in line with the previous leaks. Google Pixel 4a Likely To Feature Snapdragon 730 SoC, 6GB RAM & 64GB Internal Storage: Report.

The upcoming Google Pixel 4a smartphone will sport a 5.81-inch FHD+ screen. Additionally, a new image of Google Pixel 4a's retail box has surfaced online, revealing squarish-camera setup and black shade.

As per the report from 9to5Google, the upcoming Google Pixel 4a will come equipped with a 5.8-inch display with 1,080x2,340 pixels of resolution. The predecessor was offered with a 5.6-inch FHD+ display offering a resolution of 1,080x2,220 pixels. The smartphone is likely to be offered with an octa-core Snapdragon 730 SoC, which will be mated with Adreno 618 GPU. The report also highlighted that the Google Pixel 4a will get a 3,080mAh battery. The smartphone is likely to be offered in two variants - 64GB and 128GB, that could be offered with 6GB of RAM. Both of these variants are expected to have 6GB of RAM. Google Announces Steps to Help Combat COVID-19 Misinformation in India.

The company will also be offering 18W fast charging via USB Type C port. For photography, the company might be equipped with a 12.2MP sensor with similar video recording capabilities as that of Pixel 4. A new report also hints that the Pixel 4a will get an 8MP selfie shooter. The company will also be offering a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Courtesy of TechDroider, the leaked image of the Pixel 4a retail box was shared on Twitter. The image clearly reveals that the upcoming phone will get a squarish rear camera module with an LED flash. The phone will be offered in a black shade with a white power button, which will be inline with Google's fashion. The retail box clearly hints at the launch, which could happen soon, probably next month. As a reminder, Google Pixel 3a was also introduced in the month of May, last year.