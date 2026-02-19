Bengaluru, February 19: A contractor in Bengaluru lost INR 56,000 in a cyber fraud after downloading a pirated movie file disguised as an Android application. The incident was reported from the Kodigehalli area, raising fresh concerns about APK based scams targeting movie seekers.

How the Scam Happened

The victim, identified as Balakrishna, was searching online for a free copy of the recently released film Border 2. Soon after, he received a suspicious phone call from an unknown person who attempted to collect his home address on the pretext of delivering a new ATM card. Though he refused at first, the fraudsters later sent him a file via WhatsApp labeled as the movie. Online Investment Scam Busted: Jammu and Kashmir Police Cracks Transnational Multi-Crore Online Fraud, MBBS Doctor Among 9 Arrested.

The file was an APK, commonly used to install apps outside the official app stores. Believing it to be the film, he downloaded and installed it on his smartphone.

INR 56,000 Drained from Bank Account

Within hours, cybercriminals allegedly used malware embedded in the APK file to gain access to his banking details and siphoned INR 56,000 from his account. The victim later filed a complaint at the local police station. Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation. Delhi Online Investment Scam Busted: Police Arrests 4 in INR 45.25 Lakh Stock Market Fraud Using Fake Trading App.

Police have warned citizens against downloading pirated content and APK files from unknown sources. Users are advised to install apps only from verified platforms and report cyber fraud immediately to the national helpline 1930 to improve chances of fund recovery.

