Google Search Reimagined: Know How Gemini 3.5 Flash Powers the All-New Intelligent Search Box

Google on Tuesday, May 19, unveiled what it calls the "Intelligent Search box", marking the most significant structural change to its flagship search interface in over a quarter of a century. Announced at the company's annual I/O developer conference, the newly designed entry field aims to give users more direct access to advanced artificial intelligence capabilities natively within Google Search.

The interface update, powered by Google's newly released Gemini 3.5 Flash large language model, transitions the platform away from strict keyword-matching toward conversational and multimodal interactions. Google I/O 2026: AI Advances Announced for Search and Gemini.

Google's New Search Box

A Dynamically Expanding Multimodal Interface

The Intelligent Search box departs from the static input field that has defined the search engine for decades. Google redesigned the box to dynamically expand as a user enters a query, accommodating longer, multi-part prompts without cutting off text visibility. The updated input window also features built-in support for multiple media formats, allowing users to initiate a search using text, images, files, videos, or active Google Chrome tabs simultaneously. According to Liz Reid, Google's Vice President and Head of Search, the system leverages a predictive suggestion architecture designed to anticipate user intent.

"Because your curiosity doesn’t always fit into keywords, we’re also introducing the biggest upgrade to our Search box in over 25 years, now completely reimagined with AI," Reid said. "This intelligent Search box puts our most powerful AI tools right at your fingertips, making it easier to ask your questions," she said.

Global Rollout of AI Mode Integration

Alongside the interface redesign, Google announced that its dedicated "AI Mode" ecosystem has been fully launched worldwide on both desktop and mobile devices. This deployment streamlines the link between standard web results and AI Overviews, which initially rolled out to select user groups earlier this year. Under the finalised integration, users can click on an AI Overview card to immediately launch a continuous, conversational back-and-forth session within AI Mode. The AI retains the contextual history of the original query, updating and refining the primary source links as the user digs deeper into a topic.

Implications for Web Traffic and SEO

The complete overhaul of the search landing page carries significant implications for the global digital publishing industry. Because the expanding interface encourages natural language queries and immediate routing into AI Mode, it is expected to alter traditional search patterns. Industry analysts note that a faster transition into conversational results could lead to more users receiving complex answers directly on Google’s platform. For digital publishers and webmasters, this behavioural shift might result in a reduction of organic click-through traffic to external websites, as consumers find their answers without needing to navigate away from the search page. Gemini Omni Launched: Google Unveils New AI Video Generator at I/O 2026.

An Evolution Toward Agentic Workflows

The introduction of Gemini 3.5 Flash into the search stack is intended to lay the groundwork for automated background tasks, signalling Google's broader transition toward assistive, agentic technology. Google CEO Sundar Pichai addressed the necessity of upgrading the platform's core architecture to keep pace with changing user habits, emphasising that search habits are rapidly moving beyond isolated, single-turn interactions. "The extraordinary thing about Search is how people search and expect more from Google Search," Pichai said. "Search is evolving, from individual queries to ongoing conversations and now to agentic workflows. Search is the most used product in the world, and Google will evolve super hard to stay a step ahead of where our users want to be," he added.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Search Engine Land), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).