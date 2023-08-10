New Delhi, August 10: Canadian musician Grimes has opened up about her relationship with business magnet Elon Musk, and described it as “the best internship ever.”

While speaking in an interview with Wired, the 35-year-old artist very spontaneously spoke about her career, children, and her former boyfriend.

Grimes expressed that she's thankful to the Tesla and SpaceX CEO for her children – son, X Æ A-Xii, nicknamed as "X"; and daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, nicknamed as "Y". She also mentioned that she gained extensive technological knowledge from Elon Musk.

While talking about her South African-born billionaire ex-boyfriend, Grimes said that she learnt from him so much, that it was like a “the best internship ever”. She went on to say that people usually don’t like talking about Musk, but she felt incredible to be physically present to watch all the “SpaceX stuff” taking place. She added by saying that the experience was like “a master class in leadership and engineering and makes you understand how rare it is to have a leader of that quality”.

Grimes also described Elon Musk's excellent management skill during his 2022 acquisition of X, formerly known as Twitter, and appreciated his sheer dedication to undertake of "something of that magnitude." Grimes also went on to praise Musk's "old world discipline," while pointing out that people are quick to judge and criticize him.

Grimes also mentioned in a positive way that Musk had “challenged” her a lot, which helped her to learn a lot, and as a result helped her to become much stronger and smarter than before, which in turn allowed her to manage her own life, career and her team in a much better way.

