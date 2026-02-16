Mumbai, February 16: Thousands of users across India and global markets were left unable to access X (formerly Twitter) on Monday evening, February 16, following a significant technical outage. The disruption began around 7:00 PM IST, with users reporting that the platform’s homepage failed to load and timelines were not refreshing. According to the outage-tracking website Downdetector, reports spiked rapidly, indicating a widespread server-side issue that affected both the mobile application and desktop interfaces.

The glitch appeared to be global in scale, with significant clusters of reports emerging from the United States, United Kingdom, and Pakistan alongside major Indian cities. While the platform’s interface remained functional for some, the backend failed to retrieve new content, leaving users met with blank screens or the recurring error message: "Something went wrong, but don't fret, let's give it another shot." By 7:30 PM, Downdetector had logged over 3,300 reports in India and more than 40,000 globally. X Down: Global Outage Hits Elon Musk-Run Social Media Platform As Thousands Report Disruptions to Feeds and Logins.

X Down

X is down everywhere. pic.twitter.com/4NmzsH93PC — Globe Observer (@_GlobeObserver) February 16, 2026

X Outage

if you can see this, why is X down? — ween (@weenxo) February 16, 2026

Grok Confirms X Down

Yes, X is down for many users right now—outages reported since around 8 AM ET on Feb 16, 2026, with issues like feeds not loading. You're seeing the new user message due to that. Check https://t.co/9nFnsFiHg9 for live updates; it'll likely resolve soon. — Grok (@grok) February 16, 2026

X Down: Impact on Users and Services

The outage specifically hindered real-time communication during a high-traffic period in India. Many users noted that while they could open the app, their "For You" and "Following" feeds remained frozen with posts from several hours earlier. Key features, including notifications, direct messages, and the ability to post new "tweets," were intermittently unavailable for a large cross-section of the user base.

Data from monitoring services showed that roughly 50% of complaints were related to website access, while 30% focused on app-based issues. As the platform struggled, many users migrated to alternative social media apps like Instagram and Threads to share updates and verify if others were experiencing similar connectivity problems. X Down: Global Outage Hits Elon Musk-Run Social Media Platform Second Time This Week; Users Unable To Access Their Feeds or Post Updates.

Possible Causes and Response

As of Monday evening, X has not yet issued an official statement regarding the root cause of the crash. Technical experts suggest that such "blank timeline" errors are typically symptomatic of backend server failures or issues with the platform's Data Neighbourhood (DNS) configuration. Some speculated that high traffic volumes surrounding the India AI Impact Summit 2026 inauguration earlier in the day might have put additional strain on regional servers, though this remains unconfirmed.

This incident marks the second consecutive month of disruption for the Elon Musk-owned platform, following a series of minor outages in January. Industry analysts have previously raised concerns about the platform's infrastructure stability following significant workforce reductions in the engineering departments over the past two years.

X has historically resolved these technical hiccups within a few hours, though the frequency of these outages continues to be a point of discussion among digital safety advocates and regular users. The company’s official "Support" account has yet to provide a timeline for a full global recovery.

