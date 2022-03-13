From celebrities to respected companies, everyone is talking about launching their own NFTs. But not all NFTs are made equal: while some are worth a fortune, some can be worthless.

NFTs are much more than just another quickly passing crypto trend. The NFT technology has many unique applications, and the full potential of NFTs is only beginning to be explored.

It seems like the NFT gold rush is only starting as more and more individuals and businesses are deciding to entire the Non-Fungible Token ecosystem. The fact that the most popular NFTs are still images suggests that the market is still very undervalued. The true eruption in NFT popularity might not begin until complex Non-Fungible Tokens exploring the full potential of the new technology becomes more popular. Ameer Hussain founder and creative director @darkechelonnft explains how can one mint money with NFTs.

Ameer Hussain tweets - Many people say that the biggest issue with the NFT space is the oversupply of unprofessionalism in project founders and the huge influx of low grade projects. The honest answer here is that there are low quality companies everywhere you go (stocks & crypto), this is nothing new.

Making money fast and flexing Jpegs can become a real addiction (it's basically a dopamine machine) says Ameer Hussain, but your efforts as a community can be improved with more attention on basic knowledge of what to look for when investing in people or companies. Ameer explains that lot of these factors are obvious and sometimes we need to pick up our friends up instead instead of continuously pointing fingers.

AI-generated NFTs can be used to create unique and personalized experiences for customers. This can help build an emotional connection with them. To add on, Ameer Hussain mentions the attention to how important emotional intelligence is in the investment world is highly ignored, this commonly leads to episodes of self-victimization and childish attempts at pointing fingers after bad investment choices and this doesn't fix the underlying issue at all.

Passionate about his profession and guiding thousands in the NFT space, Ameer Hussain says - If you see someone that needs help with NFTs, help them out.