HP Offers 24/7 Free Helpdesk Support to All PC Brands Users for a Limited Period Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

HP Logo (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, April 23: PC and printing major HP Inc. on Thursday introduced a limited-period free helpdesk support to PC users of all brands to address their operational issues in India. In the absence of regular support and service channels, HP is making this service available to PC users of all brands to ensure they can operate without hindrance and maintain business continuity. For individual consumers, this service will be available free till May 31, while small and medium business (SMB) users will be eligible for this service for a fixed period of one month from the date of registration, said the company. HP's COVID-19 Tally Stands at 39.

"Today working, learning or earning from home is the new normal, and this 24/7 help desk is aimed at making sure users can do so in an uninterrupted fashion," said Vinay Awasthi, Managing Director, HP Inc. India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Google Meet App Gets Updated With 4 New Features Including Zoom-Like Gallery View With 16 Video Call Participants.

The helpdesk will have HP certified technicians to help on issues that can be addressed remotely. These include issues related to general performance, security configuration, connectivity, operating system, media support, mobility, software operation, and installation, among others. The company has deployed a team of trained agents to man the helpdesk. On Wednesday, HP announced its partnership with educational content provider Gamooz in India to provide free resources to educators and students who have transitioned to remote learning.