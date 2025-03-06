New Delhi, March 6: Big tech companies like Meta and Google must take stronger action against the rapidly growing illegal online gambling and betting market on their platforms in India, a new report said on Thursday. The report by the Digital India Foundation showed that illegal gambling networks operate through digital advertisements, social media, messaging platforms, and even cryptocurrency-based payment systems to attract users.

It called for stricter regulations and active collaboration between Indian regulators and tech companies to curb the rising issue. The report noted a staggering 1.6 billion visits that were recorded in just three months (October to December 2024) on four major platforms -- Parimatch, Stake, 1xBet, and Battery Bet. Social media alone contributed to 42.8 million visits through direct paid ads, influencer promotions, and engagement campaigns, it added. ‘Sex Change Surgery Severely Harms Mental Health’: Elon Musk Reacts to New Research Published by University of Texas Indicating Mental Side Effects of Gender Reassignment Procedures.

While the government has attempted to curb these activities by blocking websites and issuing advisories, illegal operators continue to thrive, constantly adapting their strategies to evade restrictions. The report suggested a more comprehensive approach, holding all key enablers, including tech platforms accountable while enforcing strict compliance measures. Globally, regulators have worked closely with social media and digital advertising platforms to monitor and remove illegal gambling content.

A European Union study in 2018 found that 19 out of 24 national regulators had established partnerships with Meta, X, and Google to take down such ads and lower the search rankings of gambling sites. In the US, the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act (UIGEA) blocks financial transactions related to illegal online betting, focusing on payment processors rather than individual users. In India, aggressive advertising is driving illegal gambling.

According to the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), there has been a surge in gambling ads across digital platforms, often using exaggerated claims to attract players. Google search trends from 2021 to 2024 show a sharp rise in searches for betting sites like Dafabet, 1xBet, and Parimatch, especially during Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons. Operators use aggressive SEO tactics to rank highly for searches related to IPL betting and online casinos. The report also found that referral traffic from adult sites, sports-related websites, and streaming services generated 247.5 million visits to illegal gambling sites. Indian Job Market Growth: Hiring Grows 10% in February 2025 As Demand Surges for Freshers and Skills-Based Roles, Says Report

In addition, messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram play a major role in promoting these sites; and influencers with millions of followers use "Channels" to broadcast gambling ads, reaching a massive audience instantly, it said. The report recommended regulatory bodies like the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, and others to work with digital platforms to monitor and remove illegal gambling content proactively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2025 02:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).