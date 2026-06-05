Infinix Smart 20 India Launch on June 8; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features

Infinix is gearing up to introduce its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Infinix Smart 20, in the Indian market. The company has officially confirmed that the device will debut on June 8, 2026, at 12:00 PM IST, with sales expected to commence shortly after through Flipkart. Positioned as the successor to last year's Infinix Smart 10, the Smart 20 aims to redefine the entry-level smartphone experience with a focus on an enhanced display and robust performance.

Infinix Smart 20 Specifications and Features

The Infinix Smart 20 will feature a large 6.78-inch punch-hole IPS LCD display, offering an HD+ resolution of 720x1576 pixels. A standout feature for its segment is the 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, capable of dynamically adjusting between 45Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz to optimize battery life while providing a smooth visual experience. The display also boasts up to 700 nits of High Brightness Mode (HBM) for improved outdoor visibility. iPhone 18 Pro Max Dimensions Leaked; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Ultimate chipset. This octa-core processor comprises two Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 1.7GHz, coupled with a Mali-G52 GPU, promising smoother multitasking and better performance for casual gaming compared to its predecessor. The Smart 20 will come with 4GB of physical LPDDR4X RAM, expandable virtually by an additional 4GB through Infinix's 'Memory Fusion' technology, bringing the total RAM up to 8GB. Storage options will include 64GB and 128GB variants, with support for up to 2TB expandable storage via a dedicated microSDXC card slot.

For power, the Infinix Smart 20 will pack a substantial 5,200mAh battery, supporting 15W wired charging via a USB-C port and 5W reverse wired charging. Infinix claims an impressive standby time of up to 39 days.

In terms of design, the device sports a slim 7.7mm profile and weighs 198 grams, featuring a flat-frame aesthetic and a premium 3D Texture Composite Panel on the rear designed to minimize fingerprint smudges. It will be available in four attractive colour options: Cloudline Blue, Polaris Titanium, Shadow Black, and Sunlike Orange. The Smart 20 also boasts an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, along with claims of enduring over 25,000 drop tests from up to 1.5 meters.

Running on XOS 16 based on Android 16, the Infinix Smart 20 will integrate several smart features, including Folax AI, a dedicated AI button, and 'Ultra Link', an exclusive communication protocol allowing offline text and voice calls up to a 1-kilometer distance without cellular network reliance. It will also feature Smart AI Voice Reduction for improved call quality.

Photography on the Infinix Smart 20 will be handled by an 8MP rear camera setup with dual LED flash and an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS navigation, and an IR Blaster. Apple WWDC 2026 to Begin on June 8; Here's What to Expect.

Infinix Smart 20 Price in India

While official pricing for the Infinix Smart 20 is yet to be announced, industry speculation suggests it will be competitively priced in the budget segment. It is expected to fall within the sub-Rs. 8,000 to sub-Rs. 12,000 bracket. Some reports indicate an expected price of around ₹7,499 for the 4GB+64GB base variant and ₹10,999 for an 8GB+128GB variant.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).