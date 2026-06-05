iPhone 18 Pro Max Dimensions Leaked; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features

Anticipation is building for Apple's 2026 flagship lineup, the iPhone 18 Pro series, and fresh leaks have offered a glimpse into its physical dimensions. While earlier reports, including some from tipster Ice Universe, suggested the iPhone 18 Pro Max might see a marginal increase to 8.8mm, more recent leaks, again notably from Ice Universe, indicate it will retain the iPhone 17 Pro Max's thickness of 8.75mm.

According to new supply chain whispers, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is now tipped to come in at 8.75mm thick, matching its predecessor. This, despite earlier speculation of a minor increment, could still contribute to a slightly heavier device, potentially exceeding 240 grams, up from the iPhone 17 Pro Max's 233 grams. The iPhone 18 Pro is also expected to follow a similar design ethos and proportional changes, likely retaining the 8.75mm thickness of the iPhone 17 Pro. Apple WWDC 2026 to Begin on June 8; Here's What to Expect.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Expected Launch and Design Philosophy

Apple is widely expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in its traditional September 2026 launch window, with pre-orders typically commencing shortly after the event and shipping beginning about a week later. Interestingly, rumours suggest Apple might be altering its release strategy, prioritising the premium Pro models and potentially a new 'iPhone Ultra' foldable, while the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e models could be pushed to Spring 2027.

Despite the maintained thickness for the Pro Max, the iPhone 18 Pro series is largely rumoured to retain the familiar design language of its predecessors, focusing more on internal enhancements rather than a radical external overhaul. A key design refinement widely anticipated is a smaller Dynamic Island, bringing the devices closer to an all-screen aesthetic.The real advancements are expected to be found internally. Both the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are tipped to be powered by Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chipset. This cutting-edge processor is rumoured to be built on TSMC's advanced 2nm manufacturing process, promising substantial performance and efficiency gains – potentially up to 15% faster and 30% more efficient than the A19 chips.

Photography enthusiasts have much to look forward to, as the iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to feature a triple 48MP rear camera setup, with a significant upgrade being the introduction of a variable aperture main camera system. This technology, typically found in professional cameras, could offer users unprecedented control over light intake and depth of field. The front camera is also expected to see an upgrade to a 24MP sensor.

Battery life is also set for improvements. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to pack a larger battery, potentially in the range of 5100-5200mAh+, contributing to extended usage. The iPhone 18 Pro is also expected to feature increased capacities, with 4,288mAh for eSIM-only models and 4,056mAh for physical SIM variants.

Expected Specifications at a Glance (Rumoured)

Feature iPhone 18 Pro (Rumoured) iPhone 18 Pro Max (Rumoured) Thickness Approx. 8.75mm 8.75mm Display 6.3-inch ProMotion OLED, 120Hz 6.9-inch ProMotion OLED, 120Hz Chipset Apple A20 Pro (2nm) Apple A20 Pro (2nm) RAM 12GB (Expected) 12GB (Expected) Main Camera Triple 48MP, Variable Aperture Triple 48MP, Variable Aperture Front Camera 24MP 24MP Battery ~4288mAh (eSIM) / ~4056mAh (physical SIM) ~5100-5200mAh+ OS iOS (Next Generation) iOS (Next Generation) Connectivity Apple C2 modem, Wi-Fi 7 (Expected) Apple C2 modem, Wi-Fi 7 (Expected)

Colour Options and India Pricing

The upcoming Pro models are also rumoured to introduce fresh colour options, including a striking 'Dark Cherry', 'Light Blue', 'Dark Grey', and 'Silver'.

For the Indian market, while official pricing is yet to be announced, leaks suggest a premium price tag. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to start around Rs 1,40,000 to Rs 1,50,000, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could commence from approximately Rs 1,50,000 to Rs 1,60,000 and upwards, depending on storage configurations, potentially including options up to 2TB. Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Camera Details Leak: Dual 200MP Cameras With Next-Gen LOFIC Tech.

As with all pre-release information, these details are based on leaks and industry speculation. Apple has not officially confirmed any specifications or pricing for the iPhone 18 Pro series. Consumers are advised to await the official announcement in September 2026 for definitive details.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News Reports ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).