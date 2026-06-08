Infinix Smart 20 Price in India, Specifications and Features; Launched Today

Infinix has officially launched the Smart 20 in India, expanding its budget-friendly portfolio with a device that prioritises both durability and modern aesthetics. Featuring a slim 7.7mm profile and a 3D-texture composite rear panel, the smartphone is designed to offer a tactile, premium feel while maintaining the robustness required for everyday use.

The latest model introduces significant upgrades to the entry-level segment, including advanced AI-integrated tools and a unique offline communication feature known as Ultra Link. By combining efficient hardware with a suite of smart software functionalities, the Smart 20 aims to deliver a reliable user experience for consumers seeking value, performance, and long-term durability in a portable package. Pova 8 5G India Launch on June 11; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Infinix Smart 20 Specifications and Features

The Infinix Smart 20 is built around a 6.78-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel, offering a 120Hz refresh rate, 700 nits peak brightness, and support for wet and oily touch input. Internally, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Ultimate chipset paired with a Mali-G52 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and storage options of up to 128GB. The device runs on Android 16-based XOS 16 and includes the Dynamic Bar feature. For photography, the handset features an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and dual LED flash, alongside an 8-megapixel front camera.

The phone is equipped with a 5,200mAh battery supporting 15W wired charging and 5W reverse charging. Connectivity and utility are bolstered by Ultra Link for offline communication up to 1km, an infrared blaster, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and 4G LTE. Furthermore, the device boasts an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, drop protection up to 1.5m, and AI-driven software features accessed via the Folax voice assistant, supporting multiple regional languages. Vivo X Fold6 to Redefine Foldable Productivity with AI-First OriginOS 6 Fold' Everything to Know About the Upcoming Flagship Smartphone.

Infinix Smart 20 Price in India

The Infinix Smart 20 is available in Cloudline Blue, Polaris Titanium, Shadow Black, and Sunlike Orange colour options. The 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at 12,499 INR, while the 4GB + 128GB model is priced at 13,999 INR. Sales are scheduled to commence on 12 June 2026 via Flipkart, with the company offering additional bank discounts of up to 500 INR.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 06:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).