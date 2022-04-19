San Francisco: Meta-owned Instagram on Monday expanded the ability to add product tags in Feed posts to everyone in the US. Earlier available only to creators and brands, product tagging is now all Instagram users in the US with public accounts. Creators and brands have been sharing how they use and style their favourite products on Instagram and inspiring their communities. Instagram Down Again? Netizens Report Outage as Online Photo-Sharing App Crashes for Some Users.

"This feature only works for public accounts. We're also working on ways for you to tag products in Stories," Instagram said in a statement. "Now we're giving access to everyone to inspire those closest to them by enabling product tagging in posts," the company said.

When creating a post, use the tagging feature to tag a brand then specify a product.

"When someone taps on your product tag on your published Feed post, they'll be able to get detailed information about the product through a product detail page on Instagram and then can purchase the product directly in app or through the brand's product detail page," informed the photo-sharing platform.

To tag a product, start to create a post on Feed, and tap �Tag people'.

Search and tag the brand first. Options should show up at the bottom labeled �People' and �Products' and then tap �Products'.

Tap photo to start tagging products and then use descriptors to find the product. Once you find the product, specify any styles and/or colours, then tap to add tag, said Instagram.

