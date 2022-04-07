Instagram on Wednesday night reported an outage as many users across the World. The online photo-sharing app crashed while they are trying to open it. The reason for the glitch is not yet identified, more than 90 reports have now been logged till 10:25 PM on Down Detector. Of those who reported issues, 15% said they were struggling with the website, 77% with the app and 9% were having problems with data.

Check Tweets From Netizens:

Why Instagram is crashing again and again ? Is it only me or anyone else is facing the same problem ? //Instagram down ? — SwAaGy (@manakoyeee) April 6, 2022

Anyone else having trouble with Instagram constantly crashing ? #instagramdown — Ginma@Commissions (@GinmaART) April 6, 2022

Is Instagram down or just my internet messing up? 😏#instagramdown — 𝓜𝓪𝓱𝓪𝓶💫🇵🇰 (@SyedaaMahamm) April 6, 2022

