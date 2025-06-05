Cupertino, June 5: Apple's iPhone 17 series will be launched this year, offering advanced features, design upgrades and several other key improvements over last year's iPhone 16 series. Around September 2025, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air will be launched in the global market, including India, with next-gen AI capabilities, battery upgrades and camera improvements.

The iPhone 17 base model will continue offering the same design and A18 processor as the iPhone 16. However, the other models, including iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air, will come with major design changes. The Air variant will be the slimmest smartphone from Apple to date, and the Pro and Pro Max will have major changes in their designs. Motorola Edge 60 Ultra Teased? Motorola Shares Teaser for Its Upcoming Smartphone With Powerful Camera Capability, Model and Launch Date Yet To Be Announced.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max Price and Specifications

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to include 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto cameras on the rear. The device will come with a ProMotion display with a 6.3-inch size and 120Hz refresh rate, which is higher than the previous models. It will likely start at INR 1,39,900 and have an A19 Pro chipset.

iPhone 17 Pro Max, the top-end smartphone from Apple, will come with an A19 Pro chipset and likely a 6.9-inch ProMotion display running on a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely feature 48MP primary, 48MP telephoto and 48MP ultrawide cameras. Both the devices will reportedly be launched with new designs with rectangular camera bumps on the rear with round-shaped edges, resembling the Google Pixel 9 Pro. Both devices are expected to have 24MP selfie cameras. iPhone 17 Pro Max price may start from INR 1,64,900. OnePlus 13s Launched in India With Compact Design, Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Specifications and Features

As per the rumours and leaks, the iPhone 17 Air would come with a single 48MP camera on the rear. On the front, it may include a 24MP selfie shooter. The smartphone will likely include an A19 chipset and have a 5.5mm to 6.25mm slim design. It will likely come with a smaller but optimised battery that lasts a day. iPhone 17 base model will likely have A18 chipset, 48MP+12MP dual cameras on the rear and a 12MP front camera. iPhone 17 Air price is expected to start at INR 99,900 and the standard variant may start at INR 89,900.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2025 05:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).