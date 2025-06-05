OnePlus has launched its highly anticipated OnePlus 13s smartphone in India with a compact design and Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. OnePlus 13s comes with a dual-camera setup on the rear, which includes a 50MP primary and 50MP telephoto lens. On the front, it comes with a 32MP selfie shooter. The smartphone comes with a 5,850mAh larger battery with 80W fast-charging support and an 8.15mm thickness. Moreover, the OnePlus 13s comes with several AI features and has a "Plus Key" that works like an "Action button" in iPhones. OnePlus 13s price in India starts at 54,999 INR for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and INR 59,999 for 12GB+512GB variant. The OnePlus 13s sale will begin on June 12, 2025; pre-bookings to start today at 12:35 PM IST. Nothing Phone 3 Price Leaked Ahead of Launch on July 1, 2025; Check Expected Variants, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus 13s Price, Specifications and Features Revealed

OnePlus 13s Indian pricing 54,999 - 12GB+256GB Totally a waste. Guys pay more and get OnePlus 13👍 pic.twitter.com/rP7fobmkNc — Aman Raj (@Aman_Rajx) June 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)