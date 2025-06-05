Motorola shared a new teaser for its upcoming smartphone in India. The smartphone company did not reveal the name of the smartphone but said, "Lights, Camera, and Express. Stay tuned." Motorola recently launched its flip phones - Motorola Razr 60. It is expected that the next smartphone will be Motorola Edge 60 Ultra. The company has yet to announce the official launch date. OnePlus 13s Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New OnePlus Flagship Smartphone With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched in India.

Motorola New Smartphone Teaser Dropped

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Motorola India (@motorolain)

