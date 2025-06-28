Cupertino, June 28: The iPhone 17 series is the most anticipated smartphone lineup set to launch in India, likely around the second week of September 2025. Apple will launch its iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max in the global market, including India, this year, likely introducing major design changes, features, and software. Ahead of the launch, the price of the Apple iPhone 17 series has been leaked.

Apple has been silent on the development of its upcoming smartphone lineup. The iPhone 16 series was a major upgrade in the performance that came with Apple's own AI (Apple Intelligence). The company's primary focus would be design this year, as observed in many reports. The company will also introduce the iPhone 17 lineup with notable performance improvements. Motorola G96 5G Launch Expected Soon in India, Company Shares Teaser; Check Anticipated Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Series Expected Specifications and Features

Apple's iPhone 17 is expected to have the same design as the previous iPhone 16 model, with a dual-camera setup on the rear. The base variant would reportedly launch with a 6.3-inch ProMotion 120Hz display and the same A18 or new A19 chipset. iphone 17 could support 35W charging with a rumoured 3,600mAh equivalent battery. It may have a 48MP+12MP+12MP rear and 12MP selfie camera.

On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Air could launch with a 5.5mm thickness, making it the slimmest model yet. It may come with a 48MP primary single camera and a 24MP camera on the front. It may have an A19 chipset, a 6.7-inch ProMotion 120Hz display, and a 2,800mAh equivalent battery. The design could be similar to that of the iPhone 16e.

iPhone 17 Pro is expected to have a round bump around the camera setup. It could have a 48MP+12MP+48MP camera setup, a 24MP selfie camera, and a 3,600mAh equivalent battery. The ProMotion display is expected to be 6.3 inches in size and have the same 120Hz refresh rate. It may have an A19 Pro chipset.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to have a design similar to the iPhone 16 Pro model. It could include 48MP+48MP+48MP rear and 24MP front-facing cameras. It may have a 6.9-inch 120Hz ProMotion display, a 5,000mAh equivalent battery and an A19 Pro processor. Madhav Seth Confirms To Launch New Ai+ Smartphone in July 2025 With NxtQuantum OS; Date, Specifications and Features To Be Announced Soon.

iPhone 17 Series Price in India, International Market (Rumoured)

The iPhone 17 Pro Max could start at INR 1,64,990, and the iPhone 17 Pro could likely be INR 1,39,990. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to be around INR 99,990. The iPhone 17 base model may cost INR 89,990 in India. In Dubai, the standard model may be priced at AED 3,799, and in the USA, it may launch at USD 899.

