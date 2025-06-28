Madhav Seth announced that the Ai+ company would launch a new smartphone in July 2025. Madhav Seth became the founder and tech advisor at Nxtcell India. The HTech CEO said that the upcoming smartphones would feature NxtQuantum OS. The features and specifications have yet to be revealed, along with design and other details. Motorola G96 5G Launch Expected Soon in India, Company Shares Teaser; Check Anticipated Specifications and Features.

Madhav Seth Announces Ai+ Launching New Smartphones Soon

Thanks to everyone who joined the live. Great questions, solid energy. Much more coming soon. Stay tuned for Ai+ Smartphone launch in July, 2025.#NxtQuantumOS #Live pic.twitter.com/VeEODgv9mZ — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) June 27, 2025

