Motorola announced the launch of its new smartphone, rumoured to be Motorola G96 5G, in India by sharing the latest teaser image. The upcoming Motorola G96 5G smartphone may launch with a 5,500mAh battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage and Android 15-based OS with three years of OS upgrades. Motorola G96 5G is expected to include a 6.67-inch pOLED curved 10-bit display with 144Hz refresh rate and Water Touch 2.0 technology support. It may have a 50MP main camera with a LYTIA-700C sensor, 8MP macro Vision camera, and a 32MP selfie shooter. Vivo X200 FE Teased, Likely To Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Vivo X200 Series Smartphone.

Motorola New Smartphone Launching Soon in India

Behold! Something striking is about to come your way. All Eyes On You. Coming Soon. pic.twitter.com/cPAxYhLiV3 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 27, 2025

