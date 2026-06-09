iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaked Specs, Expected India Price and Launch Details

As the tech world eagerly awaits Apple's next generation of flagship smartphones, a steady stream of leaks and credible reports has painted a detailed picture of what to expect from the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. These premium devices are tipped to usher in a new era of performance, artificial intelligence, and mobile photography, with an expected launch in September 2026. While official confirmations from Cupertino are still months away, the rumours suggest significant upgrades across the board, from a groundbreaking new chipset to a revamped camera system and potentially a slimmer Dynamic Island.

Anticipated Launch and Availability

Apple is widely expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at a dedicated event in early-to-mid September 2026. Industry analysts are pinpointing potential announcement dates around September 8 or September 15, consistent with Apple's historical launch patterns. Following the grand reveal, pre-orders are likely to commence almost immediately, with devices hitting stores and shipping to customers approximately a week later, possibly by September 18 or September 25. iPhone 18 Pro Specifications, Features and Price in India; Know All Latest Leaks.

Notably, Apple is rumoured to be adopting a staggered release strategy for its 2026 iPhone lineup. While the Pro models are set to take center stage in the fall, the standard iPhone 18 is reportedly being delayed until Spring 2027. This strategy might also see the debut of Apple's first foldable smartphone, tentatively dubbed the "iPhone Fold" or "iPhone Ultra", alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series.

Powerhouse Performance in Apple iPhone 18 Pro Series

At the heart of both the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max is the rumoured Apple A20 Pro chipset. This cutting-edge silicon is expected to be manufactured using TSMC's advanced 2nm process technology, marking Apple's first 2nm mobile chip. This architectural leap is tipped to deliver substantial performance gains, with reports suggesting the A20 Pro could be approximately 15% faster in CPU speeds while consuming up to 30% less power compared to its predecessor. Such efficiency improvements are crucial not only for raw processing power but also for enhancing battery longevity and powering advanced on-device AI features with iOS 27's new Siri AI. Both Pro models are also rumoured to feature a generous 12GB of RAM.

Display Innovations and Design Refinements

Expect the displays on the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max to maintain their premium status. The iPhone 18 Pro is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max will likely boast a larger 6.9-inch LTPO OLED panel. Both are expected to offer a dynamic refresh rate of 1-120Hz and an impressive peak brightness of up to 3000 nits, ensuring exceptional visibility even under direct sunlight. One of the most anticipated visual changes is a rumoured reduction in the size of the Dynamic Island. Leaks suggest Apple might achieve a slimmer Dynamic Island by moving some Face ID components beneath the display, potentially leading to a more streamlined front camera cutout. The devices are also expected to retain Apple's signature flat edges and premium materials, possibly featuring a titanium frame and Ceramic Shield for enhanced durability.

Revolutionary Camera System in iPhone 18 Pro Series

The camera setup on the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max is poised for significant enhancements. Both models are tipped to feature a triple-lens rear camera system, with a primary 48MP sensor. A major rumoured upgrade is the inclusion of a variable aperture main camera, a feature that could offer users greater control over depth of field and improved low-light performance. While some reports suggest this variable aperture might be exclusive to the iPhone 18 Pro Max, other sources imply it for both Pro models. The front-facing camera is also expected to receive an upgrade, potentially jumping to 24MP. Furthermore, rumours suggest the Pro models could support 8K video recording and integrate advanced AI-powered photography tools for even smarter image processing. iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications, Features and Price in India; Know All Latest Leaks.

iPhone 18 Pro Series Battery Life and Connectivity

Battery endurance is always a key concern, and the iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to deliver improvements. The iPhone 18 Pro is rumoured to pack a battery upwards of 4250mAh, with some leaks suggesting a 4,056mAh battery for physical SIM versions and a larger 4,288mAh for eSIM-only models. The iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a substantial 5100mAh to 5200mAh battery, potentially the largest ever in an iPhone, with specific rumours pointing to 5,000mAh for physical SIM and 5,100-5,200mAh for eSIM-only variants. Combined with the power efficiency of the new A20 Pro chip, this could translate to an impressive "two-day battery life" for some users.

Connectivity is also set for an upgrade, with the inclusion of Apple's C2 modem, which some leaks suggest could even bring satellite internet support for basic web browsing, moving beyond emergency-only features. The devices are also expected to maintain an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, along with support for wireless and reverse wireless charging. There are also rumours of the iPhone 18 Pro models being eSIM-only, phasing out the physical SIM tray, which could also allow for slightly larger battery capacities in some regions.

iPhone 18 Pro Series Expected India Pricing and Colour Options

While Apple has not yet revealed official pricing, industry analysts have provided expected figures for the Indian market. The iPhone 18 Pro is rumoured to start around INR 1,34,900, with the iPhone 18 Pro Max expected to begin at approximately INR 1,49,900 for their respective base models. It is important to note that these are anticipated starting prices, and higher storage variants are expected to command a premium. Some reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max could even reach INR 1,79,900 for its top-tier configuration.

Apple is also reportedly experimenting with a range of new colour options for the iPhone 18 Pro series. "Dark Cherry" is widely tipped to be the signature colour for 2026, offering a deep red hue. Other rumoured colourways include "Cloud Blue" (or Light Blue), "Black" (or Dark Gray), and potentially "Silver". Official launch offers and booking details for the Indian market are yet to be announced.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News Reports), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 05:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).