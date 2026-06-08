iPhone 18 Pro Specifications, Features and Price in India; Know All Latest Leaks

Apple is anticipated to unveil its next-generation iPhone 18 Pro this September, marking a strategic shift in the company’s release schedule as it reportedly prioritises its premium hardware lineup. This upcoming flagship is expected to maintain the sleek aesthetic of its predecessor while introducing refined design adjustments, most notably a significantly narrower Dynamic Island that promises a more expansive, usable screen area for users.

Beyond its visual refinements, the iPhone 18 Pro is set to receive comprehensive internal enhancements aimed at elevating its performance and imaging capabilities. These upgrades, ranging from next-generation processing power to advanced camera optics, underscore Apple's commitment to delivering a high-end experience that caters to the demands of professional smartphone users in the competitive global market. iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications, Features and Price in India; Know All Latest Leaks.

iPhone 18 Pro Specifications and Features

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be powered by the A20 Pro chipset, which will be manufactured using TSMC’s cutting-edge 2nm process to deliver 15% faster performance and 30% greater power efficiency. The device will sport a 6.3-inch LTPO+ display and is tipped to feature an internal battery capacity significantly larger than previous iterations. In the camera department, the phone will reportedly integrate a new variable aperture system for its 48MP main sensor, a stacked image sensor for improved dynamic range, and an upgraded telephoto lens with a larger aperture for superior low-light performance. Furthermore, the handset will include Apple’s custom C2 modem for advanced 5G connectivity, expanded satellite communication capabilities, and will likely arrive in a new deep red finish alongside silver, light blue, and dark grey options. Apple WWDC 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch.

iPhone 18 Pro Price in India

Despite rising global component costs and the expensive nature of 2nm chip production, market analysts suggest that Apple may pursue an aggressive pricing strategy to sustain demand in the Indian market. Having previously increased the pricing for the iPhone 17 Pro to INR 134,900, Apple is reportedly inclined to absorb some of the production expenses rather than implement a substantial price hike. While minor adjustments cannot be entirely ruled out, the consensus among analysts is that the iPhone 18 Pro will likely debut at a price point closely aligned with its predecessor to remain competitive in the premium segment.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 06:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).