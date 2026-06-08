iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications, Features and Price in India; Know All Latest Leaks

Apple is anticipated to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026, positioning it as the premium flagship in the company’s upcoming smartphone lineup. While the device is expected to maintain the iconic aesthetic of recent generations, early reports suggest it will benefit from a more modern front-facing design and a refined hardware architecture.

The upcoming flagship is set to introduce several meaningful enhancements aimed at providing a superior experience for premium users. Notable upgrades include a more compact front sensor cutout for increased screen real estate, a significantly more efficient processing engine, and improved camera hardware designed to offer greater flexibility for professional-grade photography. Apple WWDC 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications and Features

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to feature a expansive 6.9-inch LTPO+ display housed within a slightly thicker 8.8mm chassis. It will be powered by the A20 Pro chipset, which uses TSMC’s advanced 2-nanometre manufacturing process to deliver 15% faster performance and 30% better power efficiency compared to its predecessor. The device will be equipped with a battery capacity ranging between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh. Its advanced camera system is rumoured to include a 48MP main sensor with a variable aperture system, a new stacked image sensor for improved dynamic range, and an enhanced telephoto lens. Additionally, the phone will feature Apple’s proprietary C2 modem to support improved 5G and expanded satellite connectivity. It is also tipped to be available in new colour options, including a deep red finish with purple tones, alongside silver and dark grey alternatives. Vivo X Fold6 to Redefine Foldable Productivity with AI-First OriginOS 6 Fold' Everything to Know About the Upcoming Flagship Smartphone.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India

Analysts suggest that Apple is likely to pursue an aggressive pricing strategy for the iPhone 18 Pro Max to maintain demand, despite the high production costs associated with the new 2nm processor and premium components. While the iPhone 17 Pro Max debuted in India at 149,900 INR, experts believe that Apple may strive to keep the pricing of the new model within a similar range. Although rising global costs for memory and chips persist, the company is expected to absorb a portion of these expenses to avoid a substantial increase for Indian consumers. Official pricing will be confirmed during the global launch event in September 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 06:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).