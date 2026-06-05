Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Camera Details Leak: Dual 200MP Cameras With Next-Gen LOFIC Tech

New rumors emerging from China, corroborated by several tech publications, indicate that Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its next ultra-premium flagship, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, with a revolutionary camera setup. The device is expected to feature an industry-first dual 200-megapixel camera system, significantly upping the ante in the fiercely competitive smartphone photography segment.

According to a report from GSMArena and other sources, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is rumored to incorporate a 200MP main camera with a substantial 1/1.28-inch 'new generation' LOFIC sensor. Complementing this will be an equally impressive 200MP periscope telephoto camera, featuring a 1/1.56-inch sensor, 3x optical zoom, and an f/2.4 aperture. This telephoto lens is also tipped to support close-up macro photography from approximately 15cm. Xiaomi 18 Leak: Key Display and Battery Upgrades Revealed Ahead of Launch.

Next-Gen LOFIC Sensor Technology Explained

The inclusion of Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor (LOFIC) technology in the main sensor is particularly noteworthy. LOFIC is an advanced sensor-level High Dynamic Range (HDR) solution designed to enhance the camera's ability to handle extreme lighting conditions.

Traditional sensors often struggle with dynamic range, leading to overexposed highlights or underexposed shadows. LOFIC addresses this by allowing pixels to store excess electrical charge in a dedicated capacitor when exposed to strong light. This prevents immediate highlight clipping, preserving detail in both the brightest and darkest areas of an image simultaneously. Experts suggest that LOFIC technology can lead to superior highlight control, cleaner shadows, and more natural contrast, even in challenging low-light scenarios, benefiting both still photography and video recording. Xiaomi 18 Pro Launch in September 2026 With Larger AI-Powered Rear Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6; Check Expected Details.

Beyond the Lenses: Performance and Design

The rumored specifications extend beyond the camera system, painting a picture of a truly high-end device. The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC. This cutting-edge chipset is anticipated to deliver significant improvements in AI performance, gaming capabilities, and overall power efficiency.

Display-wise, leaks suggest a large 6.9-inch flat LIPO/LTPO AMOLED display, potentially offering a 2K resolution (1200 x 2608 pixels) for immersive visuals. The phone is also rumored to pack a substantial battery, with capacities circulating around 8,500mAh, supported by 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. Software-wise, it is expected to ship with HyperOS 4, based on Android 17.

Notably, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is also tipped to retain its predecessor's distinctive rear display, which could evolve into an AI-powered smart window for more dynamic interactions. Improved speakers and a better vibration motor are also hinted at, along with features like an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor and a fully water-resistant chassis for the Pro models (IP69 rating).

India Launch and Pricing Expectations

The Xiaomi 18 series, including the Pro Max variant, is widely expected to debut in China in September 2026. Following the China launch, Indian availability is anticipated, potentially reaching the market by early 2027.

While official India pricing remains unconfirmed, industry analysts and leaks suggest the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max could start in the range of INR 78,999 to INR 89,990 for its entry variants. These prices are, however, speculative and will only be confirmed closer to the official launch.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (GSM Arena), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 10:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).