OnePlus Ace 7T Specifications Leaked Ahead of China Launch; Check Details

OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to launch a new iteration in its performance-centric Ace series, with comprehensive specifications for the alleged OnePlus Ace 7T now leaking online. The detailed rundown, primarily shared by GSMArena and Nokiamob, suggests the device will feature a 'gigantic' battery capacity and a top-tier Qualcomm chipset, positioning it as a strong contender in the mid-to-high range segment. This leak follows closely on the heels of the OnePlus Ace 7 specifications that reportedly emerged last month, pointing towards a rapid development cycle for the brand.

OnePlus Ace 7T Leaks

The most striking revelation from the leak is the anticipated battery capacity, reportedly ranging from around 9,300mAh to a massive 10,000mAh, a substantial upgrade designed to offer extended usage times for power users. Complementing this large cell, the OnePlus Ace 7T is expected to support 100W wired fast charging, ensuring quick top-ups despite the massive capacity. Vivo X Fold6 Gets 3C Certification With Massive 6,900mAh Battery; India Launch Likely in July 2026.

Under the hood, the device is rumoured to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 SoC (rumoured, possibly Snapdragon 8s Gen 4), promising flagship-level performance and efficiency. This chipset is expected to be paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, catering to demanding applications and extensive data needs.

For an engaging visual experience, the OnePlus Ace 7T is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch or 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution. The panel is also expected to offer at least a 185Hz refresh rate, with some reports suggesting it could go as high as 240Hz, ensuring fluid visuals.

In terms of photography, the leaked specifications indicate a versatile dual-camera setup on the rear. This includes a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens. For selfies and video calls, the device is expected to house a 16MP front-facing camera.

OnePlus Ace 7T Design and Software

Allegedly, the OnePlus Ace 7T will sport a design featuring a metal frame, with details on the front and back materials still emerging. On the software front, the smartphone is expected to ship with Android 16, topped with OnePlus's custom OxygenOS 16 interface, offering a clean and user-friendly experience. Vivo V70 Lite Launched in Global Market; Here's Price, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus Ace 7T Expected Launch and Market Position

The OnePlus Ace 7T is positioned as the successor to the OnePlus Ace 6T, which was launched in December 2025. While specific launch dates and pricing for the Indian market are yet to be announced, the leaked specifications suggest that OnePlus is aiming to deliver a device that combines raw power with robust battery life. Given the competitive nature of the Indian smartphone market, the official pricing and availability will be crucial in determining its success.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 11:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).