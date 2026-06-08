Vivo X Fold6 to Redefine Foldable Productivity with AI-First OriginOS 6 Fold' Everything to Know About the Upcoming Flagship Smartphone

Vivo is set to disrupt the foldable smartphone market with its upcoming X Fold6, a device heavily focused on artificial intelligence and enhanced productivity, as confirmed by official teasers. The Chinese tech giant has begun building anticipation for the X Fold6, stating that it will debut with the new OriginOS 6 Fold, promising an "AI-first foldable experience".

Senior Vivo executives have taken to Weibo to reveal key details, positioning the X Fold6 not merely as a large screen but as a tool designed to "unfold a big task". This strategic shift emphasizes advanced multitasking and efficiency, suggesting a major leap in how users interact with foldable devices. Xiaomi 17T Series Launched in China With Upgraded 7,000mAh Battery; Key Features and Specifications Here.

OriginOS 6 Fold: A New Era of AI-Powered Productivity

At the core of the Vivo X Fold6's innovative approach is OriginOS 6 Fold, Vivo's latest operating system optimized specifically for foldable form factors. This new OS is expected to deliver a suite of AI-driven features, including "one-screen-five-uses" multitasking, an expanded effective workspace, and improved split-screen efficiency. Vivo's updated Atomic Workbench productivity mode is also confirmed, designed to minimize constant app-switching and create persistent, task-focused workspaces with AI context awareness. The system will also integrate multiple AI assistants and enhanced on-device AI processing capabilities.

Leaked Images Confirm Striking Design

Amidst the official teasers, real-world images of the Vivo X Fold6 have surfaced, offering an early look at its aesthetics. Chinese actress and Vivo ambassador Zhu Zhu was reportedly seen using the device at the French Open on June 7, 2026, providing the first unscripted view of the upcoming foldable. The leaked photos showcase a striking green or blue-green color option with a premium matte finish, retaining the familiar large, circular camera module seen in its predecessors. The design appears to be a refinement of Vivo's established book-style inward folding form factor, featuring a slim chassis and a centered punch-hole display.

Expected Specifications and India Outlook

While Vivo has not yet officially disclosed full specifications, leaks and rumors provide a comprehensive picture of the X Fold6's hardware. It is widely tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 flagship processor, marking a potential shift from previous Snapdragon chipsets in the series.

Key rumored specifications include:

Displays: An 8.02-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED inner folding display with UTG (Ultra Thin Glass) and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, alongside a 6.51-inch AMOLED cover screen. The inner display is expected to feature more rounded corners and a wider aspect ratio.

An 8.02-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED inner folding display with UTG (Ultra Thin Glass) and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, alongside a 6.51-inch AMOLED cover screen. The inner display is expected to feature more rounded corners and a wider aspect ratio. Battery: A substantial 6,900mAh (typical capacity) dual-cell battery, a notable upgrade over the X Fold 5's 6,000mAh battery. It is supported by 80W wired and 40W wireless charging.

A substantial 6,900mAh (typical capacity) dual-cell battery, a notable upgrade over the X Fold 5's 6,000mAh battery. It is supported by 80W wired and 40W wireless charging. Cameras: A ZEISS-branded triple rear camera system is expected, headlined by a 200MP primary sensor, complemented by a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera offering up to 3x optical zoom. For selfies, dual 20MP cameras are rumored, one on each display.

A ZEISS-branded triple rear camera system is expected, headlined by a 200MP primary sensor, complemented by a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera offering up to 3x optical zoom. For selfies, dual 20MP cameras are rumored, one on each display. Memory & Storage: Up to 16GB of RAM and options for 512GB or 1TB of internal storage are anticipated.

The Vivo X Fold6 is confirmed for a China launch later this month (June 2026). For the Indian market, while an official announcement is pending, industry insiders expect the X Fold6 to launch shortly after its global debut, consistent with the X Fold 5's July 2025 India launch pattern. Pova 8 5G India Launch on June 11; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The India pricing is currently tipped to start around ₹1,59,999. Given Vivo's recent introduction of the X Fold 3 Pro in India (June 6, 2024), the company appears committed to expanding its foldable footprint in the country.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 04:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).