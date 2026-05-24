iPhone 18 Pro Price in India, Expected Specifications and Features

Apple is preparing for the highly anticipated launch of its iPhone 18 Pro series, which is expected to debut during the company's traditional event in September 2026. As the release window approaches, leaks surrounding the flagship handsets have begun to surface, with the latest reports providing a glimpse into the design philosophy and aesthetic direction Apple may adopt for its next generation of premium smartphones.

The upcoming models appear to focus on refining the established design language rather than implementing a total overhaul. While maintaining the high build quality expected of the Pro line, the company is reportedly planning to introduce a refreshed colour palette to distinguish the new hardware. These aesthetic choices, paired with anticipated internal upgrades, suggest that the series will continue to emphasise a sophisticated and understated appearance alongside improved performance capabilities. iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India, Expected Specifications and Features.

iPhone 18 Pro Colours, Specifications and Features

According to recent leaks, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be available in four distinct colour finishes: Silver, Light Blue, Dark Gray, and a new Dark Cherry option. The Dark Cherry shade is particularly notable as it marks a departure from recent colour trends for the Pro lineup, offering a wine-inspired finish. The design is likely to remain consistent with previous iterations, though it will incorporate refined camera ring components that reflect these new colourways.

Regarding specifications and internal features, the device is tipped to utilise the latest A20 Pro chipset, which promises enhancements in both processing speed and power efficiency. The hardware will likely feature a 6.9-inch LTPO+ display with a reduced Dynamic Island width for an improved screen-to-body ratio. The camera system is expected to include a 48MP main sensor with a new variable aperture, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 48MP 4x telephoto lens, all supported by a large battery capacity between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh. Other notable features include support for advanced AI-driven tools through a revamped Siri, potential satellite-based internet connectivity, and an IP69 rating for superior dust and water resistance. iPhone 18 Pro To Be Launched Soon; Check Expected India Price, Camera, Battery and Other Details.

iPhone 18 Pro Price in India

While Apple has yet to make any official announcements, industry analysts suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro will maintain a premium pricing strategy similar to its predecessors. Considering the launch price of the iPhone 17 Pro in the Indian market, it is expected that the iPhone 18 Pro will be positioned within the 135,000 INR to 150,000 INR bracket, with the final retail cost dependent on the chosen storage and memory configuration.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).