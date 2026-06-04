iPhone 18 Pro Upgrades: Apple's Upcoming iPhone to Feature Marginal Battery Capacity; Check Details

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 Pro is set to feature only a marginal increase in physical battery capacity compared to the iPhone 17 Pro, according to recent leaks from tipster Digital Chat Station. Despite these modest hardware bumps, the device is expected to achieve superior real-world endurance through significant improvements in power efficiency and integrated hardware components.

The projected battery capacities for the iPhone 18 Pro indicate a 0.8% increase for the China variant, reaching 4,056mAh, and a 1.7% increase for the global version, totalling 4,288mAh. While these figures represent a conservative upgrade over the 3,988mAh and 4,252mAh units found in the current generation, industry reports suggest that internal hardware optimisations will be critical in extending the device's operational life. Apple iPhone 18 Pro Price in India, Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch in September 2026.

iPhone 18 Pro Specifications and Efficiency Upgrades

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to leverage three primary technical advancements to compensate for the minimal battery size increase. First, the integration of the A20 Pro chipset, built on TSMC's 2nm process, is projected to deliver up to 30 per cent better power efficiency alongside a 15 per cent boost in performance. Second, the transition to Apple's proprietary C2 modem is anticipated to reduce heat generation and improve overall energy management compared to previous third-party solutions. Finally, the adoption of new LTPO+ AMOLED display technology will allow for more granular control over OLED power consumption, further optimising efficiency during varied usage scenarios. iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaked Camera Upgrades, Expected Price and Specifications.

iPhone 18 Pro Price in India

Pricing for the upcoming flagship remains a subject of debate among industry observers. While analysts such as Ming-Chi Kuo and Jeff Pu have suggested that Apple may maintain existing price points to consolidate market share, recent leaks from Digital Chat Station indicate that the cost of the iPhone 18 Pro could rise significantly unless the company chooses to reduce its gross margins. Official pricing for the Indian market will be confirmed at the formal launch event scheduled for September 2026. The device price in India is rumoured to start from INR 1,34,900.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 03:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).