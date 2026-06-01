iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaked Camera Upgrades, Expected Price and Specifications

Apple is reportedly set to introduce a significant technological advancement in its upcoming flagship smartphone lineup, with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max expected to feature a variable-aperture main camera system. This development marks a departure from the fixed-aperture lenses traditionally used in the iPhone, potentially offering users greater control over exposure and depth of field.

While these imaging enhancements signal a major upgrade for mobile photography, they also bring challenges regarding manufacturing costs. Industry analysts have noted that the new component technology, coupled with rising expenses for memory hardware, is placing pressure on the company's profit margins, leading to speculation regarding whether these costs will ultimately influence the retail price of the handsets. Apple iPhone 18 Pro Price in India, Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch in September 2026.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera Upgrades and Features

The integration of variable-aperture lenses is expected to provide users with refined control over light intake and exposure settings, bringing the device closer to the performance capabilities of professional digital single-lens reflex systems. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, this development involves the procurement of advanced lens components, which are estimated to be approximately 50% more expensive than the current high-end 7P lenses. Furthermore, Apple is reportedly working alongside Samsung to develop a custom 48MP main sensor, while also incorporating a larger aperture for the telephoto lens to improve image quality in low-light environments during zoomed photography. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks Reveal Gorgeous New 'Dark Cherry' Signature Colour Option (See Pics).

iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India

The cost of these hardware improvements is substantial, yet Apple may choose to manage these expenses internally rather than passing the burden to consumers. By absorbing the higher production costs, the company aims to remain competitive against rivals in the premium smartphone market. While an official price announcement is pending the September 2026 launch, maintaining current pricing structures appears to be a key consideration for the company as it navigates the global increase in component and memory manufacturing costs. However, as per various reports, the iPhone 18 Pro Max price in India could start at INR 1,49,900.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).