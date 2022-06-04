The owner of Nexhour.com and Zebrs.com has thrived on his passion and love for his work.

The level of success and the kind of momentum certain businesses and brands attain in a very short span of time can be attributed to a number of factors. One, of course, is the advent of technology, but another essential factor is the relentless drive and passion with which a few individuals, belonging mainly to the younger brigade, work to create brands and businesses that can create massive growth and success in the whole of the business world. These individuals always work with a specific goal in mind and, with their visionary ideas, turn those into reality, proving their mettle as young business owners in the digital world, which is already overflowing with innumerable other brands and businesses. Even amidst this, Rakesh Prajapat is one exceptional young business personality who has made waves in entrepreneurship.

On asking why he chose the business space to create his career? The 26-year-old Indian talent replied saying, “I always wanted to make my career as an entrepreneur, and when I saw a constant boom in the e-commerce space, I decided to jump into the same to create my unique e-commerce websites. Also, I always felt more inclined towards everything tech and electronics. Hence, I focused on selling these items through the two ventures that I have built today, namely Nexhour.com and Zebrs.com.”

Rakesh Prajapat says that building his companies was no walk in the park for him and that he had to face several challenges and hurdles on his path. But, he never lost hope, sharpened his entrepreneurial skills, and created a great network in his journey to build his companies that today have gained over 50 lakh customers and still growing.

Nexhour.com offers people top brands in smartwatches, fitness bands, and audio devices from handy and portable to stylist and luxurious pieces in India, turning into a one-stop shop for everything electronics. He even launched Zebrs.com as a one-of-a-kind e-commerce startup for online electronics shopping in India on EMIs and Pay Later Services. People can find everything from mobiles, smartwatches, and electronics to kitchen and home appliances, self-care items, and laptops and tablets.