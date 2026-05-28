Lava Bold N2 5G Set for India Launch on June 3; Expected Price, Specifications and Features Here

Lava has officially announced the upcoming launch of the Lava Bold N2 5G, a new budget-friendly smartphone scheduled to debut in the Indian market on 3 June 2026. This device serves as the 5G successor to the 4G variant released earlier this year in February, highlighting the manufacturer's commitment to expanding 5G accessibility within the entry-level segment.

The design of the new smartphone is teased in a glossy dark blue colour, alongside a distinctive gold-coloured variant featuring a unique finish on the rear panel. A notable design element is the square-shaped camera module which houses a dual-sensor array and an LED flash. Beyond its physical design, the handset is set to run on Android 16, offering a clean, near-stock user interface that aims to provide a streamlined experience for daily tasks. Red Magic 11S Pro Price, Specifications and Features; Launched Globally.

Lava Bold N2 5G Specifications and Features

The Lava Bold N2 5G is expected to feature a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth visual experience for its category. Under the bonnet, it is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A chipset, paired with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W wired charging. For photography, the device is equipped with a 13MP primary rear camera and a 5MP front-facing sensor, both designed to meet basic imaging requirements. The device distinguishes itself from the 4G model by offering 5G connectivity and running the full version of Android 16 rather than a toned-down operating system variant. Redmi 17 5G, Redmi Turbo 5 Tipped for June 18 India Launch; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Lava Bold N2 5G Price in India

While official pricing has yet to be disclosed, Lava is expected to maintain an aggressive pricing strategy to remain competitive in the budget smartphone market. Given that the previous 4G variant was launched at a price of INR 7,499, market analysts anticipate that the 5G version will be positioned in a similar entry-level bracket to attract consumers transitioning from 4G to 5G connectivity. Final pricing and availability details are expected to be conf irmed at the launch event on 3 June at 12 pm.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2026 01:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).