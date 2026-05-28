Redmi 17 5G, Redmi Turbo 5 Tipped for June 18 India Launch; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features

Xiaomi is preparing for a significant expansion of its product lineup in India throughout June, with reports indicating a dual-device launch scheduled for 18 June 2026. Following the confirmed arrival of the flagship Xiaomi 17T on 4 June, the company is expected to shift focus to its Redmi sub-brand, introducing the performance-oriented Redmi Turbo 5 and the budget-friendly Redmi 17 5G.

The upcoming launch strategy appears to be a move to consolidate the company's numbering system, as Xiaomi skips the "16" branding to bring its entire 2026 portfolio under the "17" designation. While the Redmi Turbo 5 is designed to cater to the mid-range performance segment, the Redmi 17 is positioned as an accessible 5G entry-level device, aiming to maintain the brand’s strong presence in the mass-market category. Red Magic 11S Pro Price, Specifications and Features; Launched Globally.

Redmi 17 and Turbo 5 Launch Details

Industry reports suggest that Redmi has timed these releases to capture market momentum following the flagship series debut. The Redmi Turbo 5, which initially launched in China in January 2026, has been widely anticipated for its "battery monster" credentials. It is expected to arrive in India as a high-performance alternative, potentially serving as the basis for the global POCO X8 Pro model.

Complementing this, the Redmi 17 5G is expected to serve as a successor to the Redmi 15 5G released in August 2025. By maintaining a focus on high-capacity battery performance, Xiaomi aims to attract consumers in non-metro regions who prioritise battery longevity and essential 5G connectivity at an competitive price point.

Redmi 17 5G Specifications and Features

The Redmi 17 5G is tipped to feature an LCD display with a high refresh rate, likely retaining the 6.9-inch footprint seen on its predecessor. Under the hood, it is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, offering a balance of efficiency and 5G performance. A standout feature of the device will be its battery, which is reported to exceed 7,000mAh, ensuring extensive usage between charges. The camera setup is expected to include a 50MP primary rear sensor and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls, with the device running the latest Android 16-based HyperOS. OnePlus Nord 6 Price Increase: Popular Mid-Range Phone Gets Costlier Again in India.

Redmi 17 5G Price in India

Official pricing for the Redmi 17 5G remains unconfirmed; however, market analysts anticipate the device will be positioned in the INR sub-15,000 bracket to compete with aggressive rivals like Realme and Vivo. Given the current cost pressures in the electronics sector and the previous launch price of the Redmi 15, which debuted around INR 20,499 following subsequent adjustments, consumers can expect the new model to be priced competitively, likely falling in the 13,000 INR to 20,000 INR range depending on the RAM and storage configurations.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2026 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).