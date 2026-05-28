Red Magic 11S Pro Price, Specifications and Features; Launched Globally

Red Magic has launched its latest high-performance gaming handset, the Red Magic 11S Pro, to international markets following its successful debut in China. The manufacturer has positioned the device as a dedicated tool for sustained performance, focusing on maintaining stability during prolonged gaming sessions rather than relying solely on short-term benchmark achievements.

To ensure consistent performance under load, the company has integrated Qualcomm's latest processor with a significantly revised thermal management system. The design of the new model emphasises a functional, gaming-centric aesthetic, featuring an advanced cooling architecture that aims to keep the hardware running optimally for users who demand long-duration gameplay without the performance throttling often seen in mobile devices. OnePlus Nord 6 Price Increase: Popular Mid-Range Phone Gets Costlier Again in India.

Red Magic 11S Pro Specifications and Features

The Red Magic 11S Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Leading Version, featuring a CPU clock speed of up to 4.74GHz, complemented by the proprietary RedCore R4 chip for enhanced audio, haptics, and visual processing. The device incorporates the AquaCore cooling system, which includes a 24,000 RPM internal fan, a 13,116 mm² vapour chamber, and a liquid cooling system visible through a transparent rear panel. The display is a 6.85-inch 1.5K OLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits peak brightness, and a 3,000Hz instant touch sampling rate, paired with 520Hz shoulder triggers.

The handset is equipped with a 7,500mAh battery supporting 80W wired and wireless fast charging, along with dual reverse charging capabilities. The photography suite includes a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation and a 50MP ultrawide lens, while the 16MP selfie camera is concealed under the display. The phone runs Red Magic OS 11.5 based on Android 16 and includes integrated Google Gemini AI tools such as Circle to Search. The chassis holds an IPX8 water resistance rating and lacks a traditional camera bump for a flat, ergonomic profile. iPhone 18 Pro Max To Be Launched Soon; 5 Massive Under-the-Hood Upgrades Apple May Bring to the High-End Device.

Red Magic 11S Pro Price

The Red Magic 11S Pro will be available in two finishes: Nightfreeze and Subzero. Pre-orders are scheduled to open on 9 June 2026, with general retail sales commencing on 10 June. The base configuration, featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is priced at USD 849 / EUR 799 / GBP 709. The higher-tier 16GB/512GB model will retail for USD 949 / EUR 899 / GBP 799.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2026 08:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).