Layoffs Fears Due to AI: Bengaluru Techies Faces Uncertainty Amid Rising Automation, Job Cuts and Costs, Says Report

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Thousands of technology professionals in India’s Silicon Valley are facing an era of unprecedented career instability as the dual pressures of artificial intelligence integration and a rising cost of living reshape the industry. Once considered the most secure segment of the private sector, software engineers and data analysts are now experiencing a shift in workplace dynamics that has led to rare public protests and May Day rallies.

The anxiety stems from a combination of global corporate restructuring and the rapid adoption of generative AI tools. While major technology firms are ramping up investments in automation, hiring for traditional roles has slowed significantly, with India’s top IT firms reporting a net addition of only 17 employees in the first nine months of FY26.

Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Job Security Amid Layoffs

The mandate to 'reskill or perish' has become a daily reality for employees at global firms like Microsoft and Accenture. Workers report that internal leadership messaging has become increasingly sharp, with clear directives that those who do not integrate AI into their daily workflows may no longer have a place in the company. This shift has forced many to spend their personal time and financial resources on expensive courses in cloud computing and data engineering to remain relevant.

Beyond the threat of replacement, the expectation of increased productivity through AI is placing immense mental strain on the workforce. Many professionals find that the boundaries between work and personal life have blurred, as they are expected to multiply their output while simultaneously learning new tools that did not exist when they entered the industry.

Rising Cost of Living in Tech Hubs in Bengaluru

Living standards for techies in areas such as Whitefield, BTM Layout, and Electronic City of Bengaluru are also under pressure. Stagnant salaries in certain segments, coupled with soaring residential rents and increased commuting costs following CNG price hikes, have led to a decline in the quality of life. Many who migrated to the city for high-paying roles now find that their disposable income is lower than it would be in their hometowns.

Labour Rights and Ethical Concerns

Legal experts have highlighted a rise in labour protection violations within the IT sector. Reports indicate that some management teams are using AI-driven restructuring as a pretext to delay increments or pressure employees into forced resignations. Because many tech workers are unaware of their specific legal rights, they often lack the bargaining power to challenge these opaque corporate transitions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Deccan Herald ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 09:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).