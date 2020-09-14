LG Mobile officially unveiled the first product under its Explorer Project 'LG Wing' smartphone. The smartphone's display is designed in such a way that it slips out to form a 'T'. The company claims that LG Wing provides a comfortable viewing experience without interference. By using dual displays, users can carry out multiple tasks at once. LG Wing Smartphone With Rotating Dual-Screen to Be Unveiled on September 14, 2020; Expected Price, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, the dual rotating screen phone sports a 6.8-inch flawless POLED Full Vision main display. The handset also gets a 3.9-inch secondary display.

It’s finally here. We present to you the LG WING – our very first step of the Explorer Project. Join us at the launch event and discover the unexplored. Our Explorer Partners and fellow explorers await you:https://t.co/PY2dLxo39j Take Flight to New Spaces. — LG USA Mobile (@LGUSAMobile) September 14, 2020

LG Wing (Photo Credits: Techno Ankit 1)

The device comes equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising of a 64MP ultra-high-resolution camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens & a 13MP ultra-wide-angle snapper. At the front, the handset gets a 32MP pop-up shooter for selfies & video calling. Users can record with the front & rear cameras at the same time by clicking on the dual recording feature.

LG Wing Smartphone (Photo Credits: Ev Leaks)

The all-new LG Wing comes with instant gimbal camera with 6 motion sensors & stabilisation software that can compensate for shakes & bumps in 3 axes.

‘LG Wing’ Name Confirmed for LG’s Dual Rotating Screen Smartphone (Photo Credits: Techno Ankit 1)

The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. The dual-rotating screen phone might ship with 8GB RAM. The company hasn't revealed anything more as of now. Coming to the pricing, LG Wing is likely to be priced at $1,000 (Rs 73,600).

