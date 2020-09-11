LG, the South Korean smartphone maker is all set to unveil the LG Wing Dual-display smartphone on September 14, 2020. The company has released a teaser video on its official YouTube channel. The launch event will commence at 10 am ET (7.30 pm IST) LG Mobile's official YouTube & social media accounts. LG Wing will be the first product under LG's Explorer Project.

The smartphone will feature rotating dual-display. A leaked online video showcased the main screen of the LG Wing continued to display navigation while the secondary screen allowed the user to answer the call.

In terms of specifications, LG Wing is expected to feature a 6.8-inch primary display & a 4-inch secondary display. The secondary display will slip out in a twirled manner to form a 'T' shape.

The handset is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC. Coming to the camera department, LG Wing might come equipped with a triple rear camera system.

The phone is likely to ship with 8GB RAM. The upcoming rotating dual-screen display smartphone could be priced at $1,000 (approximately Rs 73,600).

