Mumbai, October 1: Indian equity markets ended a volatile session on September 30, with the Nifty slipping below 24,620 amid profit booking and selling pressure near 24,770–24,800. We at LatestLY list a few stocks that are expected to remain in focus on October 1, including Adani Total Gas (NSE: ATGL), Lupin (NSE: LUPIN), and Indian Overseas Bank (NSE: IOB), as per the CNBC TV18 report. Investors will watch developments in the energy, pharma, and banking sectors for cues on market direction, with broader indices showing cautious trading sentiment.

Investors will also watch developments in Oil India (NSE: OIL), and GAIL India (NSE: GAIL), following their MoU to expand the natural gas value chain. Other notable updates include ICICI Lombard (NSE: ICICIGI), RITES (NSE: RITES), New India Assurance (NSE: NIACL), Atlantaa (NSE: ATLANTAA), and LG Balakrishnan & Bros (NSE: LGBBROSLTD). Scroll below to check the list of stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday, October 1. Grokipedia: Elon Musk Confirms xAI Building Wikipedia Rival, Says Will Be a Massive Improvement. List of Stocks to Buy or Sell on October 1: Indian Overseas Bank (NSE: IOB): The RBI has imposed an INR 31.8 lakh penalty on Indian Overseas Bank for non-compliance with its Priority Sector Lending targets and classification norms. The penalty follows supervisory findings and a show-cause notice issued to the bank. PhonePe New Contactless Payment Feature: Fintech Giant Partners With Mastercard To Launch New Tap and Pay Feature for Card Users To Make In-Store Payment via PhonePe App.

Lupin Ltd (NSE: LUPIN): The company received US FDA approval for its generic Rivaroxaban oral suspension (1 mg/mL), bioequivalent to Janssen's Xarelto, for treating and reducing the risk of recurrent VTE in pediatric patients.

Oil India Ltd (NSE: OIL): Oil India, in collaboration with GAIL India, signed an MoU to enhance the natural gas value chain, aiming to expand cleaner energy access and infrastructure across India.

GAIL India Ltd (NSE: GAIL): The company joined Oil India in a strategic partnership to boost natural gas distribution, including CNG and PNG services, strengthening India's cleaner energy initiatives.

Adani Total Gas (NSE: ATGL): CFO Parag Parikh resigned effective September 30. The company is expected to focus on leadership restructuring and maintaining operational stability amid this transition.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance (NSE: ICICIGI): The company received a GST order totaling INR 1,901 crore, including interest and penalty, related to co-insurance premiums and reinsurance commissions from July 2017 to March 2022.

RITES Ltd (NSE: RITES): The state-owned enterprise signed an MoU with Etihad Rail and NICC LLC to enhance mobility sector collaboration in the UAE and globally, which was inked during the Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition.

The New India Assurance (NSE: NIACL): The insurer received a GST tax demand of INR 2,379 crore over coinsurance premiums and reinsurance commissions. The company plans to contest the demand in legal proceedings.

Atlantaa Ltd (NSE: ATLANTAA): The company signed a subcontract with IRCON International to construct a 34.8 km stretch of the Bhandara–Gadchiroli Access Controlled Expressway in Maharashtra, valued at INR 2,485 crore plus GST.

LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd (NSE: LGBBROSLTD): The company faced a malware attack impacting some IT systems, but confirmed operations remain secure and unaffected. Containment measures are underway, and authorities have been notified. The stock market on October 1 is expected to witness cautious trading as investors digest recent regulatory updates, GST demands, and leadership changes across key firms. Focus will remain on companies with significant operational or strategic developments, including Adani Total Gas, Lupin, and Indian Overseas Bank, as market participants monitor their next moves amid broader volatility.

