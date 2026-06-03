Meta Business Agent Now Global for WhatsApp Business: AI Revolutionizes Customer Service

Meta Platforms has officially launched its AI-powered 'Meta Business Agent' globally, making the sophisticated tool available to businesses utilizing WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. This strategic rollout, announced today, June 3, 2026, aims to transform how businesses engage with customers by automating a wide range of interactions, from answering queries to facilitating sales across Meta's dominant messaging platforms.

With over one million businesses already reportedly using a Meta Business Agent on WhatsApp and Messenger, the expanded access is set to further integrate artificial intelligence into daily business operations worldwide. The move is particularly pertinent for the Indian market, a massive base for WhatsApp Business, offering local enterprises a robust tool to streamline customer service.

Key Features and Capabilities

The Meta Business Agent is designed to provide comprehensive support for businesses. Key functionalities include:

Automated Customer Interactions: The AI can answer business-specific questions, offer product recommendations, book appointments, qualify leads, and even close sales directly within chat interfaces.

The AI can answer business-specific questions, offer product recommendations, book appointments, qualify leads, and even close sales directly within chat interfaces. Multilingual Support: The agent is capable of responding in customers' local languages while maintaining the business's unique brand tone.

The agent is capable of responding in customers' local languages while maintaining the business's unique brand tone. Proactive Insights: Businesses will receive morning summaries of overnight customer chats and valuable insights into message threads, helping them stay informed and agile.

Businesses will receive morning summaries of overnight customer chats and valuable insights into message threads, helping them stay informed and agile. Human-in-the-Loop Control: Businesses retain control, with the ability to decide when human team members should intervene for more complex support needs.

Businesses retain control, with the ability to decide when human team members should intervene for more complex support needs. Training and Customization: The AI agent can be trained using a business's past chats and product catalogs, allowing for tailored and accurate responses.

Underpinning this advanced functionality is Meta's powerful Llama 3/4 model, which also powers Meta AI for everyday WhatsApp users.

Pricing Model and India-Specifics

While initial access to the Meta Business Agent will be free, Meta plans to introduce paid subscription offerings in the coming months. This new AI agent will operate within Meta's broader WhatsApp Business Platform pricing structure, which, since July 1, 2025, charges businesses on a per-conversation basis. A conversation is a 24-hour window, and the first message that opens a conversation sets its category.

Businesses are charged based on message categories: Marketing, Utility, and Authentication. Non-template messages, typically those within a 24-hour customer service window initiated by a customer, remain free. For Indian businesses, representative rates for 2026 are approximately:

Marketing Conversations: ₹0.8631 per conversation

₹0.8631 per conversation Utility Conversations: ₹0.115 per conversation

₹0.115 per conversation Authentication Conversations: ₹0.115 per conversation

₹0.115 per conversation Service Conversations: Unlimited free service conversations for customer-initiated chats. The first 1,000 service conversations per month are free.

It's important to note that Meta does not differentiate pricing based on whether a message was drafted by a human or AI; the message category determines the cost. Additionally, Meta is exploring 'Meta One' subscriptions that could offer enhanced models and a greater number of tokens for intensive users.

Meta's AI Policy Clarification

This rollout aligns with Meta's general AI policy which distinguishes between allowed and disallowed AI uses on its platforms. Businesses can use AI for structured, purpose-specific tasks like customer support and order tracking. However, the policy prohibits general-purpose AI assistants (e.g., those simulating ChatGPT) from being the primary product offered.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 07:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).