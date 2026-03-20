Bengaluru, March 20: OnePlus has officially launched the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro in India, expanding its popular audio lineup with upgraded features and improved performance. Priced at INR 3,999, the new earbuds will go on sale starting March 23, 2026, across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra. As part of a limited-time offer, buyers can get them at a discounted price of INR 3,799.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro come with significant upgrades over their predecessor, including new titanium-coated drivers designed to deliver deeper bass and clearer vocals. These are also the first Nord Buds to feature up to 5,000Hz noise reduction bandwidth, along with active noise cancellation of up to 55dB. Users can choose between light, moderate, and maximum ANC modes based on their environment. OnePlus 16 Pro Rumours Suggest Ultra-Thin 0.8mm Bezels and Massive 9,000mAh Glacier Battery.

Equipped with Bluetooth 6.0 and LHDC 5.0 support, the earbuds promise high-definition audio streaming and stable connectivity. For gamers, OnePlus has included a spatial audio mode for an immersive experience. The earbuds also support Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair for seamless device connectivity.

In terms of calling, the Nord Buds 4 Pro feature six microphones combined with an AI-powered noise reduction system, ensuring clear voice quality even in windy conditions of up to 25 kmph. OnePlus 16 Release Date, Price, Specifications and Features.

The earbuds sport a lightweight design, weighing just over 4 grams each, and come with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. Smart controls include slide gestures for volume, Spotify Tap, camera shutter via double tap, and AI assistant activation.

Battery life is another highlight, offering up to 54 hours of playback. A quick 10-minute charge provides up to 5 hours of listening, making them ideal for daily use.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 09:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).