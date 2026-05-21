Meta Says No More Company-Wide Layoffs Planned in 2026 After 8,000 Job Cuts

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has told employees that the company does not expect further company-wide layoffs this year, following a major restructuring that resulted in around 8,000 job cuts and the reassignment of another 7,000 employees.

According to reports, affected employees received emails around 4 am on Wednesday informing them that their roles had been eliminated. The layoffs represented roughly 10 per cent of Meta’s global workforce. At the same time, the company has also reportedly scrapped plans to fill 6,000 open positions. Meta Layoff Email Full Text: ‘Your Role Has Been Eliminated,’ Badges Deactivated at 4 AM As 8,000 Jobs Cut.

Meta Says No More Company-Wide Layoffs

In an internal memo sent after the layoffs, Zuckerberg sought to reassure remaining employees about job stability while acknowledging concerns over communication during the restructuring process. “We do not expect other company-wide layoffs this year,” Zuckerberg wrote.

He also admitted that the company could have communicated more clearly with employees during the process. “I also want to acknowledge that we haven't been as clear as we aspire to be in our communication, and that's one area I want to make sure we improve.” Meta Layoffs 2026 Severance Package: Here’s What Laid-Off Employees Will Receive.

Meta Restructuring and AI Focus

The restructuring is part of Meta’s broader effort to streamline operations and increase its focus on artificial intelligence. Reports indicate that employees are being reorganised into smaller teams with fewer managerial layers as the company aims to improve efficiency and speed of execution.

In the memo, Zuckerberg said the technology industry was entering a transformative period driven by AI. “But success isn't a given. AI is the most consequential technology of our lifetimes. The companies that lead the way will define the next generation,” he wrote.

Meta has previously stated that savings from the restructuring would be redirected toward investments in AI infrastructure and related technologies. The company is reportedly planning to spend between USD 125 billion and USD 145 billion this year, with a significant portion allocated to AI initiatives.

Zuckerberg Addresses Employee Concerns

Zuckerberg also acknowledged the emotional impact of the layoffs on affected workers and the wider organisation.

“It's always sad to say goodbye to people who have contributed to our mission and to building this company. I feel the weight of that, and I'm spending a lot of time making sure we manage this as well as possible,” he wrote.

The company has offered severance packages to impacted employees, including 16 weeks of severance pay along with an additional two weeks for every year worked at Meta. The exact package may vary depending on the employee’s region.

Earlier Reports Raised Concerns of More Cuts

Before Zuckerberg’s memo, reports had suggested that Meta could carry out another round of layoffs involving up to 8,000 additional employees. While the CEO did not directly respond to those reports, his message appeared aimed at reassuring staff that wider job cuts were not currently planned.

The latest restructuring continues Meta’s multi-year effort to reshape its business following slowing growth in parts of the technology sector and rising competition in AI. The company has increasingly prioritised investments in AI products, infrastructure, and long-term platform development while reducing operational costs elsewhere.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).