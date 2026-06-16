Meta Rolls Out New ‘AI Mode’ on Facebook, Allowing Users to Generate Answers From Public Posts, Reels, and Groups

Meta has announced the introduction of several new artificial intelligence features on Facebook, designed to change how users search for information and interact with content. The primary update, known as AI Mode, enables users to conduct searches in plain language, with Meta AI synthesising answers sourced from public posts, Groups, and Reels across the platform.

This search functionality is intended to provide immediate answers rather than forcing users to navigate traditional results. The move follows the recent launch of Forum, a Reddit-style application featuring an Ask tab that similarly pulls information from Facebook Group discussions. Despite the utility of these tools, industry observers have raised questions regarding the reliability of information generated from social media chatter. Because these AI systems summarise content from everyday users rather than vetted sources, there is a risk of outdated or misleading information being presented, a concern previously highlighted regarding similar implementations on other platforms. Meta AI Transition: Mark Zuckerberg Admits to Workforce Layoffs Mistakes, Promises Stability and New Roles Amid Massive Investment Shift.

Meta has also introduced a suite of AI-powered creative tools to Facebook, including video and photo editing features that allow for collage cutouts and transition effects. New AI photo presets allow users to virtually change clothing, hairstyles, and accessories in photos. For example, users can select the Wear It or Wardrobe options within Stories or profile picture settings to digitally wear items like sports jerseys. Additionally, an AI assistant for creators offers personalised posting suggestions and summaries of audience engagement based on historical performance, while an AI assistant introduced in March helps automate buyer communication on Facebook Marketplace. Meta Layoffs 2026: 8,000 Jobs Cut as Zuckerberg Shifts Focus to AI, Middle Managers and Software Developers Face Largest Reductions.

These updates are part of a broader strategy to increase platform engagement and diversify revenue streams. Alongside these features, Meta has introduced global subscription plans for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp starting at $3.99 per month, with reports suggesting that additional AI-focused subscription tiers are currently in development.

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