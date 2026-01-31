Mumbai, January 31: Meta Platforms is scheduled to appear in court next week for a high-profile trial in a lawsuit filed by the state of New Mexico. The legal action, led by Attorney General Raúl Torrez, accuses the social media giant of exposing minors to s*xual exploitation on its Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp platforms while allegedly profiting from these interactions. This marks the first instance of a case involving such severe allegations against the company reaching a jury trial.

The trial is set to commence with jury selection on Monday in Santa Fe District Court and is expected to span approximately seven to eight weeks. New Mexico’s complaint alleges that Meta’s design allowed predators nearly unrestricted access to underage users, facilitating real-world abuse and human trafficking. Meta has denied the claims, asserting that it maintains robust safeguards to protect its younger demographic. Meta Can Read WhatsApp Messages Despite End-to-End Encryption; Company Rejects Such Claims as ‘Frivolous Work of Fiction’.

Undercover Investigation and Alleged Lapses

The lawsuit stems from an undercover operation conducted by the New Mexico Department of Justice in 2023. Investigators reportedly created accounts posing as children under the age of 14, which subsequently received s*xually explicit material and were contacted by adults seeking similar content. This evidence led to criminal charges against three individuals and forms the basis of the state's argument that Meta’s internal safety protocols are insufficient.

Beyond exploitation, the state accuses Meta of intentionally designing features such as infinite scroll and auto-play to maximise engagement, allegedly contributing to addictive behaviour and mental health issues among teenagers. The complaint suggests that internal documents show Meta was aware of these harms but prioritised growth over implementing basic safety measures like effective age verification.

Meta’s Legal Defence and Global Scrutiny

In a statement released ahead of the proceedings, a Meta spokesperson dismissed the state’s arguments as "sensationalist" and claimed the prosecution is relying on "cherry-picked documents." The company maintains that it has spent over a decade working with law enforcement and experts to refine its safety features. Meta’s legal team has also argued that the company is shielded by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which generally protects platforms from liability for user-generated content. Meta Subscription Plan: Mark Zuckerberg-Led Company Testing New Premium Subscriptions for Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp.

This trial follows years of mounting pressure on Meta, sparked by whistleblower testimony in 2021 and reports concerning the company's AI chatbots. In addition to the New Mexico case, Meta is currently defending itself against thousands of lawsuits nationwide that claim social media addiction has led to a youth mental health crisis. As the Santa Fe trial begins, the outcome could set a significant precedent for how technology firms are held accountable for the safety of their youngest users.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).