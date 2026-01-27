Mumbai, January 27: Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta has announced plans to begin testing a new tier of premium subscription services across its three primary platforms: Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. The move, revealed on Monday, January 26, marks a significant shift in the company's monetisation strategy as it seeks to diversify revenue streams beyond traditional digital advertising. Unlike the existing "Meta Verified" program, these new tests will focus on providing specialised functional tools and enhanced AI capabilities for power users and creators.

Expanding Beyond Ad-Free Options

The upcoming tests represent an evolution of the "Subscription for No Ads" model currently available in Europe. According to Meta, the new premium tiers will be categorised based on user needs, offering features such as advanced profile customisation, higher-quality media uploads, and exclusive "GenAI" creative tools. Tech Layoffs 2026: Amazon, Meta Lead New Wave of Job Cuts as AI Automation and Corporate Restructuring Reshape Industry.

While the basic versions of Instagram and Facebook will remain free and ad-supported, the premium layers are designed to appeal to users who want a more curated or professional experience. This aligns with a broader industry trend where social media companies, including X (formerly Twitter) and Snapchat, have successfully launched paid tiers to boost average revenue per user.

WhatsApp's Entry Into Paid Features

A notable highlight of the announcement is the inclusion of WhatsApp in the subscription testing phase. While Meta has previously focused on charging businesses for WhatsApp's API and specialised communication tools, this new test will explore premium features for individual "Power Users."

Potential features under the WhatsApp subscription could include advanced chat organisation, cloud storage expansion for media, and the ability to use a single account on a larger number of linked devices. Meta emphasised that the core messaging and calling features of WhatsApp will remain free for all global users.

The Role of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence serves as a cornerstone of this new subscription push. Meta plans to offer "Pro" versions of its Meta AI assistant to subscribers, providing them with faster response times, advanced image generation capabilities, and deeper integration with third-party productivity apps. By gating certain high-compute AI features behind a paywall, Meta aims to offset the significant infrastructure costs associated with running large language models while offering a value-add that distinguishes the paid tier from the standard user experience. WhatsApp Privacy Claims False, Allege Plaintiffs in US Lawsuit; Meta Dismisses Accusations As ‘Frivolous Work of Fiction’.

Rollout and Regional Testing

Meta has not yet disclosed the specific pricing for these new tiers, as the company intends to test various price points in select markets before a global rollout. The pilot program is expected to begin in the coming weeks, starting with small user groups in North America and parts of Europe.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TechCrunch), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

