Netflix Expands Mobile App Redesign and Kids Gaming Hub Across Asia-Pacific

Netflix has announced a significant expansion of its revamped mobile application and gaming initiatives across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Revealed during the company’s first APAC Product Innovation Showcase held yesterday, the streaming giant is set to roll out its updated mobile experience to South Korea and Japan this July, following successful implementations in markets including India, Australia, and Malaysia.

Netflix Enhancing Discovery with Vertical 'Clips'

The core of the mobile app redesign is the introduction of "Clips," a TikTok-style vertical video feed designed for rapid content discovery. This feature allows users to browse bite-sized highlights from Netflix’s library, facilitating quick entertainment during daily commutes or short intervals of downtime. The feed is personalised based on individual viewing habits, enabling users to add titles to their "My List," share content with friends, or jump directly into full episodes or films. KPMG, Deloitte, EY Among Firms Eyeing India’s Massive Critical IT Infrastructure Audit.

Looking forward, Netflix plans to enhance this discovery experience by testing themed Clip collections. These curated sets will organise short-form videos by specific moods, genres, or cultural interests, ranging from reality TV highlights and behind-the-scenes footage to podcast snippets, aiming to make the app more intuitive and engaging for users.

Growth of Netflix Playground for Children

Beyond streaming video, Netflix is doubling down on its gaming strategy through the global rollout of "Netflix Playground," a dedicated hub designed specifically for children. The platform has confirmed that a new collection of six mini-games based on the popular animated musical KPop Demon Hunters will launch within Playground on June 20. KPMG Layoffs: Firm To Cut 10% of US Audit Partners After Retirement Push Falls Short,

These interactive additions allow children to engage directly with characters and narrative elements from the hit film, which has seen immense popularity since its release. Netflix Playground, which is included with all memberships and remains free of ads and in-game transactions, is being scaled as a central component of the company’s vision to provide an immersive, interactive environment for younger audiences.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TechCrunch), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 07:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).