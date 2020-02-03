OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Flagship Handsets Surface Online on Amazon Prior To Official Announcement

OnePlus 8 Pro Smartphone (Photo Credits: OnLeaks/91mobiles)

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 phones are one of the highly-awaited smartphones that will hit the global market soon. Though, the company hasn't announced any official date for the arrival, the devices have been spotted online on Amazon India's Affiliate page. Going by the market reports, the new OnePlus 8 Series will be revealed officially at Mobile World Congress 2020, which is scheduled to commence from February 24 onwards. OnePlus Concept One World Tour: Smartphone To Be Showcased Across 8 Countries Till February 19.

The affiliate page of Amazon India reveals the list of advertising fee on the forthcoming OnePlus 8 series, including OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8. It is important to note that there was no sign of OnePlus 8 Lite. A Twitter user @Divyom_DB initially spotted Amazon India's affiliate listing. Notably, the e-commerce giant updates the affiliate devices every month. Apart from the OnePlus 8 series, the listed page also featured OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7 Pro devices.

According to previous reports, it is believed that the company will be employing a 120Hz display on at least one variant of the OnePlus 8 series. Apart from this, we can expect wireless charging on the new OnePlus 8 Series. It is also rumoured will carry a punch-hole cutout.

The forthcoming OnePlus 8 Pro was spotted recently on Geekbench with a code name - IN2023. The listing revealed that the phone will be packed with up to 12GB of RAM and will run on the latest Android 10 OS. Under the hood, there will be a Snapdragon 865 chipset. More details about the new OnePlus 8 series is expected to hit the internet as we approach rumoured unveiling of the handsets.