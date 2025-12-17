Mumbai, December 17: The OnePlus 15R has finally launched in India after much anticipation following the OnePlus 15. The latest upper mid-range device packs an impressive combination of features and specifications that users can explore in the price range of INR 35,000 to INR 45,000. The OnePlus 15R has been introduced in the Indian smartphone market with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and a design that resembles the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered flagship OnePlus 15 model.

The OnePlus 15R comes with a bigger battery, a higher refresh rate display and offers up to 16GB RAM. The device features a G2 Wi-Fi chip for faster internet connectivity and a touch response chip paired with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, scoring up to 3.37 million on AnTuTu benchmarks and 10,244 on GeekBench. The company also launched the OnePlus 15R Ace Edition alongside the OnePlus Pad Go 2 tablet. Check all the specifications and features here. OPPO Reno 15c India Launch: After China, OPPO Expected To Introduce Rebranded Version 'OPPO Reno 15' in India Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

OnePlus 15R Price Revealed Along With All Specifications and Features

OnePlus 15R Price in India

OnePlus 15R price in India starts at INR 47,999for the 12GB+256GB RAM and storage model and INR 52,999 for 12GB+512GB model. After discounts, the smartphone will be available at INR 44,999 and INR 47,999, respectively. This model is offered in Charcoal Black, Mint Breeze with velvet glass along with Electric Violet coated with fibre glass, designed for gamer-centric people. The OnePlus 15R sale will begin on December 22, 2025 and the pre-order started today at 8:30 PM.

OnePlus 15R Specifications and Features

The OnePlus 15R packs a large 7,400mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging, reverse charging and bypass charging. In addition, the device boasts a powerful camera setup, including 50MP + 8MP rear cameras with DetailMAX and Clear Night engines. It has a 32MP selfie camera. All three cameras support up to 4K 120fps Dolby Vision video recording. The smartphone carries IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for water and dust resistance, along with endurance against extreme heat up to 80 degrees, according to the company. The OnePlus 15R runs on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Expected To Launch in China With 6,800mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC; Check Leaked Specifications Ahead of Announcement.

OnePlus has launched its latest model with several AI features as well, such as Plus Mind and Gemini integration. Similar to the Chinese variant, the OnePlus 15R features a 6.83-inch 165Hz display capable of delivering high-quality video content and includes an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset is paired with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The device features a 360-degree Cryo-Velocity cooling system with an aerogel cooling layer and a 3D vapour chamber on both the front and rear, along with a Cryo-Velocity back cover. The company claims the total cooling area measures 43,940mm². It also supports an always-on 120fps gaming setting and an improved gyroscope.

