Indian women’s cricket vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has found herself at the centre of a social media storm following a wave of body-shaming comments directed at her online. The incident, which stems from a recent viral post on X (formerly Twitter), has triggered a massive wave of support from fans and the sporting community, who have stepped in to defend the star batter against "gross and insensitive" trolling.

Online Trolling Targets Star Cricketer

The controversy centres on a viral photo of Mandhana from the OnePlus "Rise as One" event, held at the Bengaluru Palace on December 17, 2025. Attending as a brand ambassador for the launch of the OnePlus 15R, Mandhana was seen in an elegant white floor-length gown with a halter-style plunging V-neckline. Her pics from the event went viral in no time.

While fashion critics and many fans praised her sophisticated look, a section of the internet used the high-definition images to launch "body-shaming" attacks. Trolls targeted her physical appearance, shifting the conversation away from her professional achievements and the "Power On. Limits Off" campaign she was headlining. Some trolls posted a meme of Salman Khan wearing a similar dress from his 2006 film Jaan-E-Mann, to mock the Indian star batter.

Not Same Same, It Should Read Shame Shame Trolls!

The 29-year-old athlete is widely celebrated for her leadership and record-breaking performances on the field, but a section of the internet shifted the focus toward her personal appearance, leading to a surge of body-shaming rhetoric.

Mandhana, who recently finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup, has often maintained a dignified silence regarding her personal life. However, the nature of the recent comments has sparked a broader conversation about the toxicity women athletes face on digital platforms.

Fans Rally in Support

In a swift response, Mandhana’s global fan base launched a counter-offensive against the trolls. Supporters took to various social media platforms to call out the "misogynistic" nature of the comments, emphasising her status as one of the greatest cricketers of the modern era rather than her physical attributes.

Disgusting:

It’s disgusting how some of you think it’s okay to body shame a girl. Her looks are none of your business. You’re just mean, and honestly, it’s embarrassing how low you’ll go for clout. — Ayushi S (@Ayushi_s6) December 19, 2025

A Well Articulated Fan Reply to the Trolls:

People think facing fast bowlers is easy? It takes serious arm strength to hit those sixes and fours. Women’s cricket demands the same grit, power, and courage and players like Smriti Mandhana prove that every single time. — Dipanwita (@Dipanwita193814) December 19, 2025

Stop Body Shaming!

She is a sportsperson for God sake PPL. Very bad this mocking her. This also falls under bodyshaming . And it's their wish how they want to present themselves. — Arun Nagasamy (@ArunNagasamy) December 19, 2025

"It is disheartening to see a national hero being subjected to such shallow criticism," wrote one supporter in a post that garnered further support from the fans. Others pointed to her recent professional milestones, including her record-tying five ODI centuries in a single calendar year, as the only metrics by which she should be judged.

A Challenging Month for Smriti Mandhana

The social media backlash comes during an already difficult personal period for the cricketer. In early December 2025, Mandhana officially confirmed that her wedding to singer-composer Palash Muchhal had been called off. The ceremony, originally scheduled for late November, was initially reported to be postponed following a medical emergency involving her father, Srinivas Mandhana.

The calling off of the high-profile wedding had already made Mandhana a subject of intense public scrutiny and gossip. Sports analysts have noted that the recent body-shaming incident appears to be part of a larger trend of increased online harassment following her personal setbacks.

Double Standards for Women in Sports?

This incident has reignited the debate over the treatment of female public figures in India. Many fans have highlighted the "double standards" applied to women in sports, where their professional achievements are frequently overshadowed by commentary on their personal lives or appearances.

Despite the online noise, Mandhana remains focused on her professional commitments. She is currently preparing for India’s upcoming T20I series, and her supporters continue to emphasise her resilience, both as a player and an individual, in the face of public adversity.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2025 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).