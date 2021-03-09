OnePlus 9 Series is confirmed to be launched in India on March 23, 2021. OnePlus officially shared a video teaser of the upcoming OnePlus 9 Series India launch, on its Twitter and YouTube channel. The company has partnered with Swedish photography company 'Hasselblad' to provide the next level of camera experience. OnePlus 9 Series could comprise of OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and an affordable device called OnePlus 9R. Ahead of its launch, key specifications of the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9 phones have been leaked online. Also, the recent video teaser of the OnePlus 9 Pro device gives a glimpse of what the rear side of the phone will look like. OnePlus 9 Series India Launch Set for March 23, 2021; To Feature Hasselblad Cameras.

At the back, a rectangular module can be seen with four sensors - two vertically aligned big sensors, and below them, two small sensors sitting next to each other.

OnePlus 9 (Photo Credits: Ben Geskin Twitter)

Broaden your horizon. Follow @Hasselblad Ambassador Lars Schneider as he redefines landscape photography with the #OnePlus9Series. — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 9, 2021

The 'Hasselblad' logo is placed between the cameras. A report has shared screenshots of both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro revealing its key specifications. OnePlus 9 Pro could carry a quad rear camera system comprising a 48MP main shooter, a 50MP secondary snapper, an 8MP tertiary lens and a 2MP sensor. As per the OnePlus 9 Pro screenshot, the phone is seen with a punch-hole cutout on the top-left corner and curved edges.

OnePlus 9 (Photo Credits: Voice)

On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 is tipped to sport a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED flat punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. OnePlus 9 will be offered 8GB RAM + 128GB storage but there could be other variants as well. For optics, the device will flaunt a triple rear camera with a 48MP main sensor, a 50MP secondary lens and a 2MP tertiary shooter. Both smartphones will run on the Android 11 based OxygenOS operating system.

