OnePlus N Series India Launch: New Budget Smartphone Lineup Priced Under INR 20,000 Expected to Arrive This July

OnePlus is reportedly preparing to expand its footprint in the Indian smartphone market with the introduction of a new "N series" lineup. According to recent industry reports, this anticipated range will specifically target the budget category, with several models expected to be priced under INR 20,000, signalling a strategic move to capture a larger share of the country's competitive entry-level and budget-friendly segment.

OnePlus Expanding Portfolio

While OnePlus has traditionally focused on flagship and mid-range devices, the introduction of the N series suggests a push to compete directly with established players in the budget space, such as Xiaomi, iQOO, and Lava. Although OnePlus already offers various models within its Nord lineup, such as the recently launched OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite, the N series is rumoured to be an entirely new branding initiative aimed at different consumer tiers.

Industry observers note that the sub-INR 20,000 price point remains one of the most popular and high-volume segments in India. By launching a dedicated budget series, OnePlus aims to leverage its brand reputation for hardware performance and the OxygenOS user experience to appeal to consumers who are seeking premium-like software features without the flagship price tag.

OnePlus New N Series Expected Launch and Market Strategy

Initial reports indicate that the company plans to introduce these new budget-friendly options as early as July 2026. While technical specifications for the N series have yet to be officially disclosed, the rumour highlights OnePlus's intention to diversify its product range significantly. Whether these devices will fall under a new brand identity or be integrated into the existing Nord ecosystem remains to be seen as the company has not yet provided an official timeline or product details.

Prospective buyers in the market for an affordable smartphone may find this upcoming launch particularly noteworthy, provided that OnePlus maintains its standards for software quality and system stability at this lower price point. As the launch approaches, further details regarding the hardware specifications and the official naming convention of the N series are expected to emerge.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (91 Mobiles ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).