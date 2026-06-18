OnePlus N6 Launching in India on June 30 With 8,000mAh Battery; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features

OnePlus is poised to shake up India's budget smartphone market with the imminent launch of the OnePlus N6, a device confirmed to pack an industry-leading 8,000mAh battery. The company has begun revealing key specifications of the smartphone, positioning it as a challenger in the highly competitive sub-INR 25,000 price bracket. The OnePlus N6 is officially slated to debut in India on June 30, 2026, at 12 PM local time.

In a recent post on X, OnePlus confirmed the N6's substantial 8,000mAh battery, claiming it to be the largest in phones priced under INR 25,000. This massive power unit is touted to deliver an impressive three days of usage on a single charge and is engineered to maintain optimal battery health for up to seven years, emphasizing longevity as a core selling point. iPhone Air 2 To Be Released in Spring 2027; Know What Changes To Expect.

Market Positioning and Availability

The OnePlus N6 marks the debut of the brand's new 'N-series', which is strategically positioned below the existing Nord lineup, creating a new entry point into the OnePlus ecosystem for budget-conscious consumers. The 'N' in the series name signifies 'New,' 'Neo,' and 'Never Off,' hinting at the phone's focus on robust battery life and consistent usability throughout the day.

While official pricing is yet to be fully disclosed, the OnePlus N6 is widely expected to be priced under INR 25,000, with some reports suggesting a starting price below INR 20,000. The device will be available for purchase via Amazon India, the official OnePlus online store, and select offline retailers.

Design and Expected Specifications

Early teasers and leaks have shed light on the design and some potential specifications of the OnePlus N6. The phone will reportedly feature a flat display with a centered punch-hole camera, a flat frame, and a distinctive square-shaped dual-camera module on the back, reminiscent of the recently launched Nord CE6. The confirmed color options include Black and Light Green.

While many specifications remain officially under wraps, industry sources and credible leaks suggest the following:

Processor (Expected): MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Super chipset

MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Super chipset Display (Expected): 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate

6.78-inch 1.5K OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate Charging (Expected): 80W wired charging support

80W wired charging support Rear Camera (Expected): A 50MP primary sensor, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens

A 50MP primary sensor, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens Front Camera (Expected): A 16MP selfie camera

A 16MP selfie camera Durability (Expected): IP64 dust and water resistance rating

Ramagopala Reddy P, Vice President of OnePlus India, highlighted that the N6 is specifically targeting Gen Z users, aiming to connect with them through "sincerity and rapid storytelling" that aligns with modern smartphone usage patterns. iPhone 18 Pro Max Release Date, Specifications, Price and Latest Leaks.

This strategic move by OnePlus aims to solidify its market share in the budget segment, competing against established players like iQOO's Z series and Samsung's Galaxy A series.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 10:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).