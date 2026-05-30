OnePlus Nord CE6 Price Hiked in India; Check New Rates and Features After Recent Launch

OnePlus has implemented a swift price revision for its recently launched Nord CE6 series in India, just two weeks after the devices first hit the market. This adjustment arrives in the wake of a similar increase for the premium OnePlus Nord 6, as the broader smartphone industry continues to grapple with a persistent global rise in component and memory costs.

The OnePlus Nord CE6 and its sibling, the Nord CE6 Lite, were introduced to the Indian market earlier this month as competitive mid-range alternatives. Despite the short duration since their official debut, the brand has found it necessary to raise prices across all configurations, with consumers now facing an increase of up to 3,000 INR for specific models. Apple iPhone 18 Pro Price in India, Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch in September 2026.

OnePlus Nord CE6 Price Hike Details

The standard OnePlus Nord CE6, which had been launched with a starting price of INR 29,999for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, is now listed at INR 31,999. Similarly, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant has seen its price adjusted from INR 32,999 to INR 34,999 . While the price hike affects the entire series, the impact on the Nord CE6 remains within the INR 2,000 range for both available storage configurations. iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Bigger Battery, Smaller Dynamic Island and 2nm Chip Tipped.

Evaluating the OnePlus Nord CE6 Mid-Range Experience

The OnePlus Nord CE6 stands out in the mid-range segment by offering a 1.5K resolution display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, catering to users who prioritise visual clarity and responsiveness. The device is further distinguished by its robust IP69K-rated design, providing high levels of dust and water resistance, and an exceptionally large 8,000mAh battery that aims to provide extended usage cycles. While the camera performance remains modest, the device offers a compelling balance of battery longevity and display quality for consumers seeking a durable daily driver.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 10:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).